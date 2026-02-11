Rentschler Biopharma Appoints Dr. Veit Bergendahl As Chief Operating Officer And Member Of The Executive Board



Dr. Bergendahl will assume operational responsibility for process development, clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing, engineering and technology, and production automation, effective April 1, 2026

Industry expert with more than 20 years of international leadership experience in biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing Will actively shape the next phase of the company's strategy and drive sustainable growth



LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Veit Bergendahl, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Executive Board. He succeeds Christiane Bardroff, who has decided to pursue a new professional opportunity outside the company and will leave the company at her own request during the first quarter of this year. Effective April 1, 2026, Veit Bergendahl, PhD, will be responsible for the operational areas of clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing, engineering and technology, and production automation at Rentschler Biopharma.

Veit Bergendahl, PhD, brings more than 20 years of international experience in biopharmaceutical development, production, and CMC. Across Europe and the United States, he has built extensive experience at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, in contract development, and in research institutions. His skills span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain – from early development and clinical supply to commercial production, including regulatory requirements. He is experienced in managing complex development and manufacturing processes, including overseeing facility buildouts with responsibility for overall operations and budget, improving efficiency, and collaborating with international partners.

Nikolaus F. Rentschler, PhD, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma, said:“I am very pleased that Veit Bergendahl is taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer as the company enters a phase of further accelerated growth. With his strategic understanding of the biopharmaceutical value chain, his outstanding industry expertise, and many years of international experience in leadership roles, he will make a significant contribution to further strengthening our culture of reliability in a highly demanding market environment. His shared values and strong focus on partnership and sustainable development represent a significant asset for both our company and our clients.”

“With Veit Bergendahl, whom I hold in the highest regard, we are gaining a highly experienced international leader who will strengthen our operations with his deep expertise and a clear forward-looking perspective,” commented Uwe Buecheler, PhD, Interim CEO of Rentschler Biopharma.“His comprehensive understanding of the development, manufacturing, and scaling of complex biopharmaceutical products is combined with a strong client focus and the highest commitment to quality. I particularly value his ability to link operational excellence with entrepreneurial thinking, inspiring teams to work toward shared goals. I am convinced that he will further accelerate the positive direction we have taken, especially through his strengths in innovation and operational excellence. I very much look forward to working with him and know that, together with our colleagues in Laupheim and Milford, he will provide important impetus for the continued successful development of Rentschler Biopharma.”

Veit Bergendahl, PhD, incoming COO of Rentschler Biopharma, added:“I am very much looking forward to working with the Executive Board and the team at Rentschler Biopharma. As a family-owned company and leading CDMO, Rentschler Biopharma delivers tailor-made solutions for essential biopharmaceuticals and combines scientific innovation with a strong sense of responsibility toward patients worldwide. It is very important to me to further build on this strong foundation. I aim to support and strengthen the dedicated teams in Laupheim and Milford, further enhance the robustness and efficiency of processes, and leverage new technologies to further advance operational excellence and develop long-term client-partnerships based on the highest levels of quality and reliability.”

Prior to joining Rentschler Biopharma, Veit Bergendahl, PhD, spent 13 years at Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH & Co KG, holding various roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, as Head of Clinical Supply Biologicals, he was responsible for the commissioning and go-live of the Biologicals Development Center at the company's research and development site in Biberach, Germany, and since 2023, for leading the single-use clinical manufacturing facility equipped with two 2,000-liter bioreactors. Previously, he served as Executive Director Upstream Manufacturing, overseeing a large-scale production facility (10x15,000L). Earlier roles at Boehringer Ingelheim included leading technology transfer projects from Phase I clinical development through to commercial manufacturing within contract manufacturing operation. Further professional milestones were at Miltenyi Biotec GmbH and Roche (Germany). In the United States, Veit Bergendahl, PhD, conducted research at the University of Wisconsin and held leadership positions at Cellular Dynamics International.

Veit Bergendahl, PhD, holds a degree in biochemistry and a doctorate in biology from Philipps University, Marburg.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma SE is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on customer projects. The company offers process development and production of biopharmaceuticals, including novel therapies, as well as related consulting services, project planning, and regulatory support. Many years of experience and excellent solution expertise ensure high quality standards for Rentschler Biopharma's customers. A professional quality management system, a proven philosophy of operational excellence, and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at every stage of development and production. Rentschler Biopharma is an independent family-owned company with approximately 1,400 employees at its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany, and its site in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, underscoring its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn.



For high-resolution images, please contact: