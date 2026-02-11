403
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru Volcano Erupts Repeatedly, Spews High Ash Plumes
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano in East Java erupted five times on Wednesday, sending ash plumes as high as 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the summit, according to reports.
The first eruption occurred at 12:28 a.m. local time (1728 GMT Tuesday), producing a white-to-gray ash column that rose about 600 meters above the peak and drifted northward. State-run media described it as a moderate-intensity event.
The strongest eruption was recorded at 5:36 a.m., with ash soaring 1,000 meters above the summit and moving northeast, according to Liswanto, an officer at the Mount Semeru Observation Post.
The final eruption of the morning occurred at 8:06 a.m., registering on a seismograph with a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters and lasting 125 seconds.
Authorities have advised residents to stay at least 500 meters away from the Besuk Kobokan riverbank, warning that hot clouds and lava flows could travel up to 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from the volcano.
Indonesia, located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” is home to more than 120 active volcanoes and frequently experiences seismic activity.
