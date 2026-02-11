403
Molotov Attack Hits Albanian Prime Ministry Amid Protests
(MENAFN) A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Prime Ministry building Tuesday during anti-government demonstrations in Albania’s capital, Tirana.
The protests, organized following a call by the main opposition Democratic Party (PD), drew thousands of participants accusing the government of corruption and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails, fireworks, smoke bombs, and other objects at the building.
Police responded with tear gas and water cannons, and clashes also erupted near the parliament. Several people were injured during the hours-long protests, primarily from tear gas exposure and other incidents.
Protesters also called for the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku, who was previously suspended in November 2025 on corruption allegations but later reinstated.
Hundreds of police officers were deployed, and multiple roads in Tirana were closed. Anti-government demonstrations have continued in recent months, with opposition parties pledging ongoing protests.
