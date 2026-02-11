403
Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Citizenship for Two Palestinians
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday approved a decision stripping two Palestinians of their Israeli citizenship, with reports indicating they are set to be sent to the Gaza Strip in what has been described as an unprecedented action.
In a post shared on the social media platform X, Netanyahu stated: “This morning he signed the revocation of citizenship and deportation orders for two Israeli terrorists.”
The prime minister, who is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Gaza, alleged that the pair "carried out stabbing and shooting attacks against Israeli civilians."
He added a warning of further action, saying: “Many more like them are on the way,” signaling that similar measures could be pursued against other Palestinians living in areas Israel occupied in 1948.
According to Israel’s public broadcaster, the two individuals will be transferred to the Gaza Strip following the revocation of their citizenship.
Gaza has endured devastating conditions since Israel, with US backing, initiated a large-scale military campaign in October 2023. The war, which lasted two years, has had severe humanitarian consequences for the approximately 2.4 million Palestinians residing in the territory.
Reports identified the two individuals as Mahmoud Ahmed and Mohammed Ahmed Hussein Halasi.
Palestinian citizens of Israel account for more than one-fifth of the country’s population of over 10 million.
Community representatives and advocacy groups have long argued that they face systemic discrimination, political marginalization, and restrictive policies under successive Israeli administrations.
