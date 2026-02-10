403
AGF, Alvopetro, BMO At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AGF Management Limited (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $19.05. Last week, AGF renewed share buyback for Class B non-voting shares
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.00. Last week, Alvopatro announced January sales volumes of 3,099 boepd (based on field estimates), an increase of 8% over our Q4 2025 average representing a new monthly record for Alvopetro.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $197.19. Monday, BMO rose 1.0% on volume of 2,778,251 shares
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.17. Cordoba has entered into an agreement with Veritas Resources AG and a consortium of experienced mining investors led by JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.81. Calfrac appointed Tyler Dahlseide as Chief Executive Officer effective February 4.
Canadian Metals Inc. (C. CME) Hit a new 52-Week High of 33 cents. Tuesday, Canadian Metals announce that the Company's name will change to "Silver Acadia Exploration Inc."
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $28.82. Monday, Cenovus rose 1.2% on volume of 10,423,003 shares
EagleOneMet (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 52 cents. Monday, EagleOne reported it has completed a detailed review of results from its 2024 field exploration program and has identified several highly prospective gold and copper targets on its 100%-owned Hébécourt Township property located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
EDM Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 34 cents. Monday, EDM announced that after three years of extensive additional permitting work for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Company has submitted the Fisheries Act
EQB Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $$118.58. Monday, EQB rose 1.2% on volume of 152,623 shares.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $90.10. Finning is expected to report $1.06 for Q4 2025
Gold Strategy Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.50. Gold Strategy announces that Yves Kandel has resigned from his position as Director of the Company, effective January 26.
Hemlo Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.73. Monday, Hemlo announced that the board of directors of the Company has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan.
InPlay Oil Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.64. Last week, InPlay announced the offering for sale of up to 550 million New Israeli Shekels (CAD$241 million) senior unsecured bonds in Israel.
Lahontan Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 34 cents. Lahontan announced more analytical results from its 2025 maiden drilling program at the Company's satellite West Santa Fe project, located only 13 km from Lahontan's flagship asset, the Santa Fe Mine project, in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane.
