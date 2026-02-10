EU Bans Companies From Destroying Unsold Clothes

The European Union (EU) is introducing new regulations to curb the destruction of unsold clothing and footwear, AzerNEWS reports.

Under rules adopted by the European Commission, starting July 19, large fashion companies operating in the EU will only be allowed to destroy unsold clothes and shoes in exceptional cases.

The new regulations aim to reduce waste that harms both the climate and the environment. The EU estimates that 4 to 9 percent of unsold textiles in Europe are destroyed without ever being used, generating roughly 5.6 million tons of CO2-an amount nearly equivalent to Sweden's total net emissions in 2021. In Germany alone, about 20 million items returned from online purchases are recycled each year.

From 2030, these rules will extend to medium-sized enterprises, which will also be required to disclose information about unsold and destroyed goods. Certain exceptions will apply, for example for damaged items.

According to the European Commission, the new requirements are expected to encourage companies to manage inventory more efficiently, improve return processes, and explore alternatives to destruction, such as resale, recycling, donation, and reuse.

Some fashion brands are already experimenting with creative circular solutions. For example, luxury labels are turning unsold garments into limited-edition recycled collections, while others are partnering with charities to repurpose clothing for humanitarian aid, giving items a second life instead of sending them to landfills.