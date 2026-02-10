Baku Hosts Signing Ceremony Of“Charter On Strategic Partnership Between Azerbaijan, US Governments

AzerNEWS reports that the document was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Vice President of the United States James David Vance.

