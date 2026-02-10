Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Hosts Signing Ceremony Of“Charter On Strategic Partnership Between Azerbaijan, US Governments

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The signing ceremony of the“Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America” was held in Baku on February 10.

AzerNEWS reports that the document was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Vice President of the United States James David Vance.

