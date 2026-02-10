Million Tarpaulin Multi-Layer, Ultra Durable Tarpaulin Manufacturer

MENAFN - GetNews) Linyi Million Plastic Products Co., Ltd., a leading force in the tarpaulin manufacturing industry for nearly two decades, has proudly launched a comprehensive brand refresh. Centered around a profoundly meaningful new logo, this rebranding signifies more than a visual update; it communicates the company's ambition for excellence and industry leadership, solidifying its strategic evolution into "the world's most trusted expert in durable tarpaulin manufacturing. Trusted by clients in over 100 countries. Get a quote today!

I New Emblem: A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

At the heart of this transformation is a newly designed corporate logo, rich in symbolism and crafted to international standards. The logo is creatively derived from the brand's initial“M”, ingeniously integrating the majesty of“mountains”, the philosophy of“creation”​ (inspired by the concept 'from three, all things arise'), the physical characteristic of“multi-layer”​ construction, and the authority of a traditional“seal”.

Design Interpretation:​ The logo features a stable square form set against a deep blue background-a classic color evoking trust and professionalism in the industry. This structure conveys solidity, reliability, and a leadership stance. The central white pattern, an abstraction of the letter 'M', resembles rolling mountains and the numeral '3', symbolizing the brand's foundational strength, enduring resilience, and dynamic growth. It reflects an unwavering pursuit of premium quality and a leading market position. Incorporating elements of a Chinese seal, the design honors a heritage of craftsmanship and integrity while embracing innovation, aiming to establish a distinctive and memorable global brand identity.

II.A Cohesive Brand System and Innovative Communication

The new logo serves as the cornerstone for a fully integrated visual system, ensuring consistent and professional brand representation worldwide.

1 Identity System (VIS):​ A complete set of brand guidelines has been developed, governing the application of colors, typography, and supporting graphics across all touchpoints, from the official website and product packaging to marketing collateral and digital platforms.

2 GIF Stickers:​ Embracing modern business communication, the company has introduced a series of animated brand stickers for platforms like WhatsApp and WeChat. These stickers integrate brand elements into common scenarios such as "Quality Confirmed," "Pleasure Cooperating," and "Shipped Globally," enhancing brand approachability and communication efficiency.(Scan the QR code to add me as a friend, and you'll get exclusive sticker packs immediately!)

3 Brand Narrative:​ Aligned with the visual upgrade, the brand story has been meticulously refined to sharpen the focus on its core value proposition:“Multi-Layer, Ultra Durable.”​ The narrative now more clearly articulates nearly twenty years of specialization and global service capabilities.

III Ahead: A New Look, An Unchanged Commitment

The new logo is more than a symbol; it is a declaration of our values to partners worldwide," stated a company spokesperson. "It embodies our mission of 'Creating Value through Durability' and our vision to be the trusted leader in our industry. While our appearance has evolved to be more international and professional, our core commitment remains unchanged: to the unwavering durability of our products, to诚信 and mutually beneficial partnerships with our clients, and to serving the global market with our 40,000+ ton annual capacity and internationally certified systems.

About Million Tarpaulin:

Linyi Million Plastic Products Co., Ltd., established in 2006, is a professional manufacturer of tarpaulins and plastic products, integrating R&D, production, and sales. The company boasts four production bases and 15 modern production lines. Its products, including PE tarpaulins, PP tarpaulins, PVC tarpaulins, artificial turf, and shade nets, are exported to over 100 countries and regions worldwide and the company is a long-term partner of several internationally renowned enterprises.