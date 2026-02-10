MBBR Design & Calculation Guide For RAS: Case Study Of 500-Ton Aquaculture

In high-density recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), the biofilter serves as the core component for maintaining water quality and ensuring the healthy growth of aquatic organisms. Among various biofiltration technologies, the Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) has emerged as a preferred choice for commercial aquaculture operations due to its superior performance and operational flexibility. This article delves into the key design requirements, technological advantages, and step-by-step calculation methods of MBBR systems tailored for RAS applications, complemented by a practical case study to illustrate real-world implementation.

Core Design Requirements for RAS BiofiltersA high-performance biofilter for intensive RAS must meet a set of stringent criteria to sustain efficient and stable system operation. First and foremost, it should maximize the utilization of the carrier media's surface area to achieve thorough ammonia nitrogen removal while keeping nitrite accumulation at minimal levels-critical for avoiding toxic effects on cultured species. Additionally, the system must maintain optimal oxygen transfer efficiency within a compact footprint, utilizing cost-effective media that minimizes hydraulic head loss. To reduce operational burdens, the design should require minimal maintenance and prevent solid retention, which is a major cause of clogging and performance degradation in traditional biofilters oxygen demand accurately is one of the most complex aspects of biofilter design, as it must cater to both the metabolic needs of the cultured organisms and the biological activities within the biofilter. Stoichiometric analysis indicates a theoretical minimum oxygen requirement of 0.37 kg of dissolved oxygen (DO) per kg of feed, with 0.25 kg allocated to fish metabolism and 0.12 kg for nitrification processes. However, practical engineering considerations recommend a safety margin, with 1.0 kg of O2 per kg of feed to ensure system reliability under fluctuating conditions. Field data from commercial RAS operations shows that the most energy-efficient oxygen utilization occurs at approximately 0.5 kg of O2 per kg of feed, striking an optimal balance between biological performance and energy consumption critical factors must be incorporated into the oxygen supply strategy: the biofilter's ammonia oxidation capacity, variations in stocking density, temperature-dependent oxygen solubility (since colder water holds more dissolved oxygen), and system redundancy requirements to ensure uninterrupted operation during equipment maintenance or failure.







MBBR Technology: Working Principle and AdvantagesCompared to traditional biofiltration technologies such as trickling filters and rotating biological contactors, MBBR offers distinct advantages in terms of operational simplicity and maintenance efficiency. Widely adopted in European wastewater treatment plants and aquaculture facilities of all scales, MBBR is an attached-growth biological treatment process that operates continuously as a low-headloss, non-clogging reactor core of the MBBR system lies in its specialized carrier media, which provide a high specific surface area for biofilm growth without the need for backwashing. Bacterial communities colonize these media, which move freely within the reactor volume-driven by diffused aeration (for aerobic nitrification) or submerged mechanical mixers (for anoxic denitrification). This free movement creates a self-cleaning effect, preventing clogging and facilitating controlled biofilm sloughing, which maintains consistent treatment efficiency characteristics of MBBR systems include:



Media filling ratio: 50-70% of the reactor volume (higher ratios may hinder effective mixing)

Standard media density: 0.95 g/cm3, typically constructed from high-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Hydraulic retention time: 1-4 hours, adjustable based on organic and nitrogen loading

Surface area loading rate: 5-15 g NH4+-N/m2·day Oxygen requirement: 4.3 kg O2 per kg of NH4+-N oxidized

The most commonly used carrier media (e.g., MBBR04/K1 type) are small cylindrical structures with internal cross-bracing and external fin-like protrusions, designed to maximize protected surface area for biofilm attachment while promoting fluidization. Retention screens-such as vertical bar racks, rectangular mesh screens, or cylindrical sieves-prevent media loss while allowing unobstructed water flow through the reactor.

Case Study: MBBR Design for a 500-Ton Annual Production RASTo illustrate the practical application of MBBR design principles, we present a case study for a RAS facility with an annual production capacity of 500 tons. The facility operates three culture stages (fry production, fingerling rearing, and market-size fish cultivation), with key production parameters summarized in the tables below.

Table 1: Growth Parameters for Cultured Fish Across Three Stages