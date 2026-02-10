FLOWER DELIVERY HONG KONGTM Launches Chinese New Year Flowers 2026 Collection Festive Orchids, Flowers And Gift Baskets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Chinese New Year Flowers 2026 by FLOWER DELIVERY HONG KONGTM - a top-rated, review-backed Hong Kong florist collection of festive orchids, flowers, and fruit baskets, crafted for prosperity and renewal. Order by 1 PM for FREE same-day delivery to Hong Kong Island and Kowloon."FLOWER DELIVERY HONG KONGTM announces its Chinese New Year Flowers 2026 collection featuring 33 festive gifts including orchids, flowers, and fruit baskets. Customers can order by 1 PM for FREE same-day delivery to Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, with free delivery across Hong Kong excluding remote service areas.

HONG KONG - February 10, 2026 - FLOWER DELIVERY HONG KONG today announced the launch of its Chinese New Year Flowers 2026 collection, a curated range of 33 festive gifts including orchids, flowers, and fruit baskets designed to bring prosperity, luck, and renewal into homes and celebrations.

Designed for Lunar New Year gifting, the collection blends traditional symbolism with an affordable luxury look - featuring statement orchids for abundance and success, festive floral arrangements in classic New Year tones, and gift-ready fruit baskets for family, friends, and business partners.

To support time-sensitive gifting during the festive rush, customers can order by 1 PM for FREE same-day delivery to Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. Free delivery is also available across Hong Kong, excluding remote service areas.

“We built this collection for customers who want something festive, premium-looking, and reliable,” said a spokesperson for FLOWER DELIVERY HONG KONG.“Chinese New Year gifting moves fast, so we make it easy to choose a design that looks great and arrives on time.”

Built on trust, backed by reviews, FLOWER DELIVERY HONG KONG highlights its reputation with more than 1,300 five-star genuine customer reviews on Google, reflecting real customer experiences rather than paid magazine recommendations. The brand also notes it does not outsource fulfilment to other“local florists”, aiming to deliver consistent quality and personal attention to every order.

