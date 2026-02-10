Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Forecast To Reach USD 1.91 Million By 2031, Driven By Vision-Aligned Manufacturing, Charging Expansion, And Fleet Adoption- Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the saudi arabia electric vehicle market size is valued at USD 0.64 million in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 1.91 million by 2031, reflecting steady momentum during the forecast period. This outlook positions the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle market size as modest but strategically important within the wider mobility ecosystem of the Kingdom.

Government-led initiatives under Vision-based transport programs, long-term procurement commitments, and investment by the Public Investment Fund are shaping demand patterns. Passenger vehicles account for the larger share today, while commercial fleets are emerging as a reliable demand base.

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Trends Shaping Industry Direction

Local Manufacturing Focus: Saudi Arabia is increasing local vehicle assembly and component sourcing to reduce import reliance and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle industry.

Expansion of Charging Infrastructure: Public and semi-public charging networks are growing, with deployment linked mainly to fleet usage by government, ride-hailing, and destination transport services.

Shift in Fuel Technology Preferences: Battery electric vehicles lead current adoption, while hydrogen vehicles are gaining policy support as part of long-term energy diversification plans.

Evolving Market Share Dynamics: These combined trends are shaping how demand is distributed across vehicle types and technologies within the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle market.

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation Insights

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Fuel Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Driving Range

Below 200 km

200 to 400 km

Above 400 km

By Power Output

Below 100 kW

100 to 200 kW

Above 200 kW

By Region

Riyadh

Jeddah

Mecca

Medina

Rest of Saudi Arabia

Competitive Landscape and Key Players in the Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Industry

The Saudi Arabia electric vehicle industry features a mix of global manufacturers and regionally supported entrants. Competition is shaped less by price wars and more by access to capital, manufacturing partnerships, and compliance with local standards.

Key participants include:

Nissan Motor Corporation

Tesla Inc.

BMW AG

Lucid Group

Hyundai Motor Company

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market Conclusion

The saudi arabia electric vehicle market forecast points to measured but consistent expansion, grounded in policy support rather than short-term consumer incentives. Market development is being guided by fleet demand, infrastructure readiness, and industrial localization rather than rapid retail-led adoption.

In conclusion, the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle market represents a focused growth opportunity within the regional mobility landscape. While absolute volumes remain limited, the market's strategic importance, defined segmentation, and long-term planning continue to strengthen the foundation of the Saudi Arabia electric vehicle industry, supporting steady progress over the forecast horizon.

