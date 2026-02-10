Florida International Funds Organization And South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine Announce Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Florida International Funds Organization (FIFO), the fastest-growing network supporting asset managers and financial services firms in Florida, and, South Florida Business & Wealth (SFBW), the region's premier business publication with more than 750,000 engaged readers, today announced a strategic partnership designed to accelerate Florida's rise as a dominant global financial center.

The alliance unites SFBW's powerful media reach with FIFO's dynamic community of hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, institutional investors, and professional service providers. Together, the organizations will spotlight the leaders, firms, and capital flows transforming South Florida into one of the most vibrant financial ecosystems in the world.

This partnership creates a platform where visibility meets connectivity - delivering new opportunities for collaboration, growth, and influence across Florida's rapidly expanding investment community.

Florida's Moment: Growth Fueled by Talent and Opportunity

Florida is experiencing an extraordinary economic renaissance. Thousands of professionals, entrepreneurs, and financial executives are relocating from the Northeast and major global cities in search of a better business climate, lower taxes, sensible regulation, and an unmatched quality of life.

The result is an economic environment that continues to flourish and expand at remarkable speed.

“Florida has become the jurisdiction of choice for asset managers because it offers the perfect combination of business opportunity and lifestyle advantage,” said Thalius Hecksher, President of FIFO.

“Firms are coming here to build, to grow, and to win - and they are finding an ecosystem that supports them at every level.”

From new hedge fund launches to major institutional relocations, South Florida has become the epicenter of financial innovation and capital formation. This partnership ensures that momentum is captured, amplified, and shared with the world.

South Florida Business & Wealth: The Voice of Regional Leadership

Founded in 2014, South Florida Business & Wealth has become the authoritative business publication serving Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. With a readership exceeding 750,000 across print, digital platforms, and signature events, SFBW connects directly with CEOs, investors, entrepreneurs, and decision makers shaping the region's future.

As global financial services firms continue to establish headquarters and regional hubs in Florida, SFBW stands at the center of the story - delivering insights, profiles, and market intelligence that define South Florida's economic narrative.

FIFO: Building Networks, Brands, and Community

The Florida International Funds Organization was created to help firms succeed in this rapidly expanding market. FIFO provides an accessible platform where asset managers and service providers can connect, collaborate, and grow together.

Through high-impact events, strategic partnerships, and thought leadership initiatives, FIFO helps members elevate their brands and build meaningful relationships across the financial services landscape.

“The real power of FIFO is accessibility and collaboration,” Hecksher added.

“We give firms immediate access to a trusted community where relationships are built, opportunities are created, and businesses scale faster. In Florida, success is a team sport - and FIFO is where that team comes together.”

A Vision Realized

Hecksher relocated to Florida from Ireland in 2012 while serving as Global Head of Business Development for Apex Group and Trident Fund Services - organizations that have since grown into global industry leaders. Apex today represents an enterprise of approximately $4 billion in value with more than 13,000 employees worldwide.

After launching a successful consulting business headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Hecksher became an early advocate for Florida's potential as a global finance hub.

“Over a decade ago I said Florida would rival the world's major financial centers,” Hecksher noted.

“Today Florida is not just competing with Dubai or Singapore - it is surpassing them. The future of asset management is being built here, right now.”

Delivering Real Impact

The SFBW–FIFO partnership will provide:

Exclusive editorial features on Florida's asset management community

Profiles of leading fund managers and investors

Co-hosted events and industry forums

By combining media influence with community leadership, the alliance strengthens connections and accelerates Florida's global profile.

“South Florida is writing one of the most compelling economic growth stories in the world,” said Gary Press, CEO LIfestyle Media.

“Partnering with FIFO allows us to highlight the leaders and innovators making that story possible.”

The Florida International Funds Organization is the fastest-growing professional network supporting asset managers.