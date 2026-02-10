Biotech Stock Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) Makes Top Gainer List On News Of REZOLVE-AD Study

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and biotech stocks issues a news and trading alert for Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of novel immunology therapies.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list on news, currently trading at $53.05 up 15.98 gaining 43.11%, with a day's high of $55.43.

Nektar Therapeutics today announced positive results from the 36-week blinded maintenance period of the 52-week REZOLVE-AD study of rezpegaldesleukin, a novel regulatory T-cell (Treg) biologic, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

The global REZOLVE-AD Phase 2b study enrolled 393 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Patients were randomized (3:3:3:2) to receive subcutaneous treatment with three doses of rezpegaldesleukin or placebo for a 16-week induction period. Following a 16-week induction period, rezpegaldesleukin-treated patients who achieved Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI) percent score reductions of at least 50 were re-randomized (1:1) to continue at the same induction dose given monthly (Q4W) or quarterly (Q12W) through week 52 in a blinded 36-week maintenance period. Patients that did not achieve an EASI-50 during the 16-week induction period entered into a treatment escape arm for up to 36 weeks.

Rezpegaldesleukin Demonstrated Long-Term Durability and Continued AD Disease Symptom Improvement in Maintenance

Durability of Treatment Effect: Q4W and Q12W dosing regimens resulted in sustained disease control for EASI-75, EASI-90, validated Investigator Global Assessment of Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) response, and Itch Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) response, with the 24 μg/kg Q4W and Q12W regimens showing the highest maintenance of response at week 52.

New and Deepening of Response Over Time: A meaningful proportion of patients achieved new EASI-75, EASI-90, Itch NRS and vIGA-AD 0/1 responses at Week 52, supporting increased disease control with prolonged therapy and less frequent dosing.

Meaningful Conversions to EASI-100: In maintenance, a 2 to 5-fold increase in percentage of patients who achieved EASI-100 was observed in the 24 μg/kg Q4W and Q12W dosing regimens. Among all re-randomized patients from week 16 to week 52, Q4W maintenance dosing increased EASI-100 response from 4% to 22% and Q12W dosing increased EASI-100 response from 9% to 18%. Among re-randomized patients who had an EASI-75 or vIGA-AD response at maintenance baseline, Q4W dosing increased EASI-100 response from 6% to 30% and Q12W dosing increased EASI-100 response from 14% to 27%.

