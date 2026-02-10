Vasion Appoints Scott Lee As Chief Product Officer To Accelerate The Impact Of Intelligent Print Automation

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Vasion, a leader in serverless printing and Intelligent Print Automation, today announced the appointment of Scott Lee as Chief Product Officer. Lee brings more than 25 years of C-level product and growth leadership experience transforming and scaling enterprise SaaS companies.

As Chief Product Officer at Vasion, Lee will lead product management, product design, and product operations. He will focus on expanding strong product foundations and ensuring customer value as the company scales. His extensive experience modernizing complex technologies into AI-powered platforms positions him to accelerate growth and innovation at Vasion.

"Vasion has long been known for our ability to automate all things related to physical print with products like PrinterLogic. As we expanded our capabilities deep into intelligent digital print automation, we needed the exact experience that Scott brings to the table," said Ryan Wedig, CEO and Co-Founder of Vasion. "He's scaled product organizations through this similar step function growth transition before, and it was immediately clear we're aligned on what matters: building products that deliver genuine customer value and make digital transformation attainable for everyone. Scott's experience will be critical to keeping us focused on solving real problems, not just adding features."

Previously, Lee served as Chief Product Officer at Kenect, driving a seven-fold increase in average selling price through strategic product transformation into an AI-first platform. Before Kenect, Lee was Chief Product Officer at Benevity. At Workfront, as Vice President of Strategic Operations and then Vice President of Product, Lee played a central role in transforming the company from a project management tool into an enterprise work management platform that directly contributed to Workfront's acquisition by Adobe in 2020. Lee brings to Vasion a wealth of experience from enterprise organizations, including Dell EMC, Franklin Covey, and group product management at Microsoft.

"Vasion is solving one of IT's longest-standing challenges, print management, and transforming it into a strategic advantage that enables true digital transformation," said Scott Lee. "The opportunity to accelerate our AI-ready capabilities and scale our platform for enterprise and government customers is tremendously exciting. I'm passionate about building products that deliver genuine customer value, and Vasion's cloud-native intelligent print platform creates the perfect foundation for understanding and unlocking the data flowing through document workflows."

Vasion is operating with FedRAMP® High authorization, positioning the company to serve government agencies requiring FedRAMP authorized cloud services for their document processes and critical print operations. Vasion already incorporates enterprise-grade security features, including ISO 42001, ISO 27001 certifications and SOC 2 compliance, advanced encryption, and comprehensive audit trails that align with high security requirements. The intelligent print platform serves to unlock the data sitting in print and document workflows, enabling the application of AI and full digital transformation.

About Vasion

Vasion is the intelligent print automation platform making digital transformation attainable for all by eliminating print servers, consolidating print environments, and digitizing workflows. We're redefining modern output management with the world's most advanced and secure cloud-native platform, turning what's been IT's longest-standing headache, print, into a strategic advantage. More than 13,500 global customers, including hundreds of the world's leading enterprises, rely on Vasion to modernize and unlock AI-ready environments. With Vasion, digital transformation works for everyone. Learn more at

