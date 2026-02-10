Insulet Launches Omnipod® 5 And Omnipod Discovertm In The Middle East To Transform Diabetes Care



The Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System is now commercially available in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, compatible with Abbott and Dexcom continuous glucose sensors Inaugural launch of Omnipod Discover data management platform aims to lessen the burdens on healthcare providers and users, streamlining diabetes information into meaningful insights

Pat Crannell, Insulet Senior Vice President and International General Manager

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, February 2026 – Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced its transformative Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System is now available in the Middle East – including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We're proud to bring Omnipod 5 to a region where the unmet need is great1. These launches build on our significant momentum as we continue to transform the lives of people with diabetes worldwide,” said Pat Crannell, Insulet Senior Vice President and International General Manager.“It is even more meaningful and impactful with the inaugural introduction of Omnipod Discover, which simplifies data management and helps us create a world where diabetes demands less, every day.”

The Omnipod 5 System simplifies diabetes management and has demonstrated strong glycemic outcomes, including improved time in range and lowering HbA1c, by automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes and eliminating the need for multiple daily injections (MDI) 2.

The waterproof3, discreet, and wearable Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless AID system that communicates with a sensor and proactively corrects for highs and helps to protect against lows, day and night4,5.

Omnipod 5 is indicated for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes and compatible with the Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor and the Dexcom G7 sensor in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE, and with the Dexcom G7 sensor in Qatar. Omnipod Discover: Diabetes Data Management – Simplified

Insulet is also launching Omnipod Discover, a proprietary and retrospective data analytics and reporting platform designed for Omnipod 5 users, their caregivers, and healthcare providers. Easy to access, Omnipod Discover streamlines the analysis of glucose and insulin delivery data and delivers meaningful insights - transforming complex information into clear, relevant trends and recommendations that inform diabetes management. Its web-based intuitive display shows how the Omnipod 5 algorithm automates insulin delivery, enabling understanding of trends to make decisions confidently. Users can also access their data with insights in a simplified way that empowers them to understand and manage their diabetes.

Omnipod Discover is being introduced in these Middle Eastern markets first, with plans to expand to other countries where Omnipod 5 is available. With these new market launches, Omnipod 5 is now available globally in 19 countries with plans to launch in Spain (a new market for Insulet) in 2026, followed by Greece and Croatia in the first half of 2027.

“People living with type 1 diabetes in Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East are eager for an innovative solution that is Omnipod 5. As our diabetes care standards in the region evolve to embrace advanced technologies that improve outcomes, the introduction of Omnipod 5 represents an important step forward that will transform daily life for many individuals and their families,” said Dr. Mohammed Almehthel, Medical Director and Diabetes Technology Section Head at the Obesity, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center (OEMC) at King Fahad Medical City (KFMC) in Saudi Arabia.

Khalid Al Shethri, who lives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shared his excitement about his nine- year-old daughter Yasmeen who started on Omnipod 5.“We're so happy Yasmeen is beginning her Omnipod 5 journey. She's a lively, brilliant girl, and diabetes has been something she's had to think about every single day. Now that school is such a big part of her life, it feels like a bit of her childhood is being given back, helping her feel freer and more confident.”

