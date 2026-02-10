WAM Saudi To Supercharge Kingdom's Industrial Future, Cementing Global Advanced Manufacturing Hub Status

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the esteemed patronage of H.E. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia –February 2026 – The World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics (WAM) Saudi Summit & Expo 2026, organised under the patronage of His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and in strategic partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), is set to be a significant catalyst for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's unprecedented industrial expansion.

Organised by KAOUN International, the summit & expo will take place from 15 – 17 February 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre, powered by a world-class ecosystem of 15+ Countries. WAM Saudi will be delivered in partnership with UNIDO, Business Finland, INSME, AfriLabs, CyberTech Acceleration, nTrepreneur, IQBN, and Kearney. Its strategic impact is further amplified by the support of its major sponsors – MODON, SIDF, AWS, and Infor.

Mahmoud Bin Khattar Alshanqiti, Director of Marketing & Communications and Spokesperson, Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), stated:“WAM Saudi is set to unite leading regional and global experts to explore and understand the technologies powering Saudi Arabia's industrial transformation, especially in advanced manufacturing, AI, smart logistics, materials innovation and next‐generation mobility. By connecting global leaders, innovators, and investors to explore opportunities in smart manufacturing, logistics and next‐gen mobility, we at MODON are excited to help drive the continued development of Saudi Arabia's industrial future and infrastructure.”

“WAM Saudi marks an undeniable milestone in our commitment to fostering global business and industrial growth across the MENA region,” said Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International.“Saudi Arabia's current phase of hyper-growth, underpinned by the sheer scale of its 2030 investment pipeline, presents an unprecedented, high-return opportunity for international companies.”

The exhibition will feature an elite roster of global tech leaders from 20+ countries, including the USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Portugal, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Egypt, Pakistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. Notable participants are Amazon Web Services (AWS), CNTXT, TDK DENSEI, TATAWWAR, and INFOR, as well as several high-growth start-ups pitching directly to international investors. Top partners of the event include the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Ontario, Trade Flow Africa, and Business Finland.

Andreas Jahn, Member of Executive Board, Head of Government Affairs and Foreign Trade, BVMW, Germany, said:“Saudi Arabia is on the right track to position itself as the industrial powerhouse of the Middle East region, similarly to Germany's long-standing position as the industrial powerhouse of Europe. BVMW aims to share Germany's industrial expertise, knowledge, and know-how with Saudi SMEs through our partnership with WAM Saudi 2026.”

The event is set to welcome over 100 speakers, with 50 per cent international participation, and to deliver over 50 hours of future-focused content. Furthermore, the event will feature an exemplary lineup of first-time speakers in Saudi Arabia, including Andreas Jahn, Member of the Executive Board & Head of Government Affairs and Foreign Trade, BVMW (Germany); Victor Gao, Chairman of the China Energy Security Institute (China); Dr Sami Ben Jamaa, Digital Innovations Officer at JERA Co. Inc. (Japan); Rt. Hon. Michelle Donelan, Former UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation & Technology; Chris Courtney, CEO of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (UK); and Eman Martin-Vignerte, Director of External Affairs & Government Relations, Bosch UK, who will share their valuable insights on global policy, energy and AI in manufacturing leadership.

Marking a major milestone in cross-border cooperation, Singapore and India will debut their international startup pavilions, spotlighting next-generation manufacturing innovation. The expo will also set the stage for the Middle East's first-ever Supernova manufacturing startup competition, which will see 50 startups pitching across robotics, intelligent supply chain and AI domains. Notable first-time exhibitors set to showcase advanced Industry 4.0 solutions are Metalinvest Remko, Aconity 3D, InPro Electric GmbH, QuantiCor Security GmbH, Bison Italia SRL, Helical Fusion Co. Ltd., Telenet Co. Ltd., Saturn Pyro Sdn. Bhd., CyberX, TREX, NCC Operations, WorkNomads and Sigma Engineering.

Paving the way for an unprecedented gathering of more than 100 leading investors, including Orbit Startups, Plus VC and Seafund, representing over 20 highly influential global markets such as the USA, France, India and Malaysia.

WAM Saudi will spotlight the Kingdom's most vital, high-growth sectors: automotive, construction, mining and minerals, oil and gas, aerospace and defence, biotech and pharma and F&B manufacturing. Its world-class conference programme will feature policymakers, CEOs and global experts, offering deep, actionable insight into the forces defining the next generation of manufacturing and logistics. Attendees will gain the direct strategies and partnerships needed to capture unprecedented growth in an evolving global economy.