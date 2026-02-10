Dubai Investments Marks 5 Years Of The Green Run Legacy, 2026 Run On 15 February

403
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,Feb 2026: Dubai Investments has announced the 5th Annual Dubai Investments Green Run, set to take place on 15 February 2026 at Dubai Investments Park (DIP). This milestone edition marks five years of the Dubai Investments Green Run legacy, celebrating the event's evolution into one of Dubai's most anticipated community sustainability initiatives. Over the past half‐decade, the Dubai Investments Green Run has grown significantly in participation and impact, inspiring thousands across the UAE to embrace active, environmentally conscious lifestyles. The 2026 event continues with the well-established format that has made the Dubai Investments Green Run a favourite among families, community groups, students, runners, and organizations. Participants can join the inclusive 3KM Fun Walk/Run or the competitive 5KM timed race, designed for all ages and fitness levels. The run will start at 6:00am from the Dubai Investments Park Headquarters building located in DIP 1, providing participants with a vibrant early‐morning community atmosphere. Commenting on the milestone edition, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments, said:“Celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Dubai Investments Green Run is a significant achievement for Dubai Investments. What began as a humble community initiative has grown into a powerful annual movement that brings together thousands of participants who believe in sustainability and healthier living. The growth we have witnessed-in numbers, in enthusiasm, and in environmental awareness-reflects the strong legacy the Dubai Investments Green Run has built over the years. We are proud of the impact this event continues to make, and we look forward to an even more successful and inspiring 2026 edition.” The run also continues its tradition of awarding a total of AED 22,000 in cash prizes across various competitive categories, in addition to special recognition awards for families, schools, and organizations delivering the most compelling Green Messages. These awards celebrate creativity, awareness, and positive environmental action within the community. A key attraction, the Dubai Investments Green Run Village, will once again return behind the Dubai Investments Headquarters at DIP 1. The village will feature interactive environmental activities and educational experiences aimed at raising awareness and inspiring greener everyday practices among visitors of all ages. Registrations for the 5th Dubai Investments Green Run are now open for individuals, families, schools, corporate teams, and community groups.
