Survey: Public Trust In Swiss Banks Declines
Some 53% of the population still rate banks positively, according to a representative survey on the Swiss banking centre published on Tuesday by the Swiss Bankers Association. This means that trust has fallen back to the level seen before the 2008 financial crisis, according to the study.
Since 2021, when approval ratings shot up to 75% as a result of the Covid-19 credit programme, confidence has been gradually declining, according to the study.“This development may indicate that banks are increasingly perceived as being under pressure,” the study states.Criticism of profit motive and sustainability
According to the study, however, there is a stable basic trust in banks. Their importance for prosperity and stability is clearly recognised. Nevertheless, around 75% of respondents criticised the fact that financial institutions place greater emphasis on profit than on social responsibility. Associations with money laundering and financial scandals also remain a concern (61%).More More Swiss bank UBS posts bumper 2025 profits
