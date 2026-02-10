Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Survey: Public Trust In Swiss Banks Declines

Survey: Public Trust In Swiss Banks Declines


2026-02-10 02:13:50
Swiss banks continue to enjoy a solid level of trust among the Swiss population but criticism of the banking centre is growing. The perception of excessive profit-seeking and a lack of sustainability are tarnishing its image, according to a study by the Swiss Bankers Association.
Some 53% of the population still rate banks positively, according to a representative survey on the Swiss banking centre published on Tuesday by the Swiss Bankers Association. This means that trust has fallen back to the level seen before the 2008 financial crisis, according to the study.

Since 2021, when approval ratings shot up to 75% as a result of the Covid-19 credit programme, confidence has been gradually declining, according to the study.“This development may indicate that banks are increasingly perceived as being under pressure,” the study states.

Criticism of profit motive and sustainability

According to the study, however, there is a stable basic trust in banks. Their importance for prosperity and stability is clearly recognised. Nevertheless, around 75% of respondents criticised the fact that financial institutions place greater emphasis on profit than on social responsibility. Associations with money laundering and financial scandals also remain a concern (61%).

