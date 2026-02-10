Bloompy Shoes Head To Algeria, Libya

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – When he decided to start a children's footwear company, Luiz Hoffmann brought both experience and a good dose of courage. The experience came from 15 years in the industrial and commercial areas of the well-known Ortopé, based in Brazil's Serra Gaúcha. And the courage, he knew, was necessary because starting a business in Brazil requires a strong dose of bravery. The company began with seven employees, a few used machines, and a lot of determination-26 years later, with 150 staff, Bloompy is a brand present across Brazil and exports 35% of its monthly production of 40,000 pairs of shoes.

“We celebrated 26 years on January 23, a great source of pride for us. We know that the average lifespan of a company in our country is well below this number, as the entrepreneurial environment in Brazil is very challenging,” says Lázaro Hoffmann, Luiz's son, who is responsible for the commercial side and for developing partnerships with suppliers.

Together, father and son also oversee the new product development department.“We believe this area is key to the growth and healthy management of our business,” says Lázaro. In recent years, they have revamped product launches, and last year the company underwent a rebranding: adopting the slogan“Free to Grow” and advertising focused on children playing outdoors-a counterpoint to the current generation's excessive screen time.

Since the brand was founded in 2000, the entrepreneurs have felt the need to keep up with changes in consumer behavior, as well as in design and technology.“We felt it was time for the brand to evolve as well. We brought a more modern touch to it, while always celebrating the best of childhood-outdoor play, surrounded by friends, nature, and wonder.”

Inspired by Ortopé, the company has focused on children's footwear since its founding.“It's a very specific segment that requires focus, care, and careful study in development. We're dealing with very sensitive little feet that need to grow healthy, safe, and comfortable,” says Lázaro.“It's very rewarding to know we're part of a child's first steps, first games, first days at school... These are the moments that make our mission so meaningful.”

Bloompy works with three size ranges, reaching up to a teenage audience: Nenê, sizes 16 to 23; Bebê, 20 to 27; and Infantil, 28 to 37. The name, unchanged since the factory began operations, was chosen to be fun and childlike.“We wanted an authentic, unique name that reflected the best of childhood: fun, movement, play, and joy. That's how Bloompy was born!”

The company recently welcomed another family member to its team. Lázaro's younger brother, who finished high school in 2024 and is now studying Production Engineering at college, has started working at the company.

The brand is sold online, although Bloompy itself does not yet operate an e-commerce platform. Through sales representatives, distribution reaches much of the Brazilian territory, with southern Rio Grande do Sul-due to its geographic proximity-being the state with the strongest sales.

The 35% of production that is now exported goes most often to Argentina and Ecuador, and less frequently to Uruguay, Bolivia, and Colombia.“We've also been operating in the Middle East and North Africa for over 10 years. We've noticed that our main product appeal-comfort-has resonated with consumers there. Since the start of our operations, we've worked with clients in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Libya, and Algeria,” says Lázaro.

It was their consistent participation in international trade fairs that put the Rio Grande do Sul-based company in contact with importers from around the world.“In addition, we have a partner representing us abroad for 12 years, enabling business with these partners in the Middle East,” he says.

*Report by Débora Rubin, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

