HOPTEK Appoints Marc Held To CEO Freight Tech Innovator Will Lead Company Through Next Wave Of Growth

Held, a Serial Supply Chain Entrepreneur, Will Prioritize Freight Monetization using HOPTEK's AI -Powered Suite, Enabling Trucking Companies to Improve Efficiency, Revenue and Profitability

Manifest Vegas 2026: HOPTEK, a leader in AI and automation-driven trucking and fleet transportation solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Marc Held to the position of CEO. Marc Held is a serial supply chain entrepreneur who joins HOPTEK following three successful exits, Daily Mail Group, Turvo, and Triumph Financial. His companies have spanned maritime intelligence, inventory optimization, and predictive freight pricing, covering the full spectrum of global trade and supply chain technology. Backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, his platforms have helped Fortune 500 brands optimize their supply chains through AI and IoT. Marc joins HOPTEK with the mandate to accelerate the company's freight monetization platform.

HOPTEK's suite of solutions addresses several chronic and intractable challenges by enabling fleets to see, act, and monetize freight through automation to achieve higher revenue and utilization, while reducing deadhead empty miles. HOPTEK's robust freight orchestration platform provides the best available decision-making tools today, even as fleets remain dynamic, nuanced, and routing and load scenarios shift constantly. Today, HOPTEK is a strategic partner to some of the most forward-thinking fleets in the country, such as Werner Enterprises Inc., Prime Inc., Marten Transport, and Hirschbach Motor Lines, Inc.

About HOPTEK

HOPTEK, a fully independent company, was founded in 2021 when global strategy and management consultancy Kearney brought its transportation and tech expertise together to help transform the trucking industry. After HOPTEK's AI-powered system helped a leading U.S. fleet solve major operational challenges and drastically boost their performance, the company opened that technology to fleets across the U.S. With transformational technology tools such as HOPTEK FREIGHT FINDER, Load Acceptor and Dispatch Engine, HOPTEK's industry-leading solutions help fleets across the country improve efficiency, utilization, and financial performance. HOPTEK is automating manual practices and processing real-time data, turning operational gaps into productivity and profit. For more information, please visit:

Contact

Meir Kahtan

Meir Kahtan Public Relations, LLC

[email protected]

+1 917-864-0800

