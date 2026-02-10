Techmediabreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Showcases Live Data Monetization Platforms During Super Bowl LX Weekend

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTC: XESP), a market disruptor for B2B companies using cutting-edge technology to reach target markets, has developed and is commercializing its Digital Engagement Engine(TM). The solution combines automation, unique data management and microservices architecture to elevate digital content and drive better digital interactions within current and new communities.“The company anchored the development of the Digital Engagement Engine(TM) in data analysis and smart technology, creating a tech stack that can identify even the narrowest of niches within clients' respective target markets, tailor content to meet their exact needs, and deliver the content to them right when they need it,” a recent article reads.“Remarkably, XESP's approach is not lifted from the conventional customer experience ('CX') playbook; it is rather unique. And as the company's CEO Peter Hager explained in an interview with Proactive, this uniqueness is responsible for making the company good at what it does. 'We just took an immense amount of focus on what happens when you're not face to face with your customers. Many people look at the customer experience as a face-to-face [interaction] or just the brand, but they haven't really followed the journey of the customer when they're not face to face,' explained Hager. XESP resolved to tackle the underlying problem by creating a system that allows client companies to sense and respond to what their users and customers are looking for when interacting with them digitally. This approach, according to Hager, created an edge.”

About Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions. XESP's Managed Service is powered by a sophisticated tech stack - the Digital Engagement Engine(TM). XESP's technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to activation-driving growth.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire ("TMW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology.

