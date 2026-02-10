Investornewsbreaks White Pearl Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPACU) Closes $115 Million Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) White Pearl Acquisition (NYSE: WPACU) announced that it closed its initial public offering on Feb. 3, 2026, issuing 11,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit, including 1,500,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 2, 2026, under the symbol“WPACU,” with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth of one Class A ordinary share upon completion of an initial business combination, while the Company's Class A ordinary shares, units, and rights trade under the symbols“WPAC,”“WPACU,” and“WPACR,” respectively, and D. Boral Capital LLC acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

White Pearl Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a BVI business company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region a target operates in, it is the Company's intention to pursue prospective targets that are in the financial technology (FinTech), information technology (InfoTech) and business services sectors, which they believe have an optimistic growth trajectory for the coming years.

