Leidos Recognized By CDP For Environmental Transparency In 2025

Leidos has again been recognized by global environmental non‐profit CDP for its corporate sustainability and emissions management efforts. The company received a“B” score in CDP's 2025 assessment for its commitment to transparency and governance around climate change. Leidos has disclosed through CDP since 2015.

Over 22,100 companies disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2025. These companies represent more than half of global market capitalization, including some of the world's largest and most impactful companies. CDP's annual disclosure and scoring process remains a widely recognized measure of corporate environmental transparency and performance. By disclosing, companies are better positioned to meet growing expectations for environmental transparency from investors, customers, and policymakers.

“For 25 years, CDP has stood shoulder to shoulder with companies leading the way on environmental action and creating a world where people, planet and profit are balanced and protected. Environmental risk is financial risk and operational risk. By disclosing data through CDP, companies like Leidos are taking the first step in measuring and managing their impacts, reducing the risks to their bottom line and seizing opportunities for growth.

And the results are clear-investing in resilience and mitigating climate risk can deliver returns of up to $21 for every $1 spent, while within two years of their first CDP disclosure, companies can reduce their emissions by 7–10%. Tackling environmental risks head-on creates a more resilient economy, increases companies' ability to innovate and invest, and protects our planet. Disclosure is a critical tool, underpinning and guiding the action companies take to drive change for the future. We truly appreciate the support of Leidos as we encourage transparency, action and Earth-positive decision making for the benefit of all.”

- Simon Fischweicher, Head of Corporations and Supply Chains, CDP North America

Leidos continues to report progress on emissions reduction and governance measures as part of its ongoing environmental transparency efforts.