Liv And Union Coop Enter Strategic Partnership To Offer More Value And Rewards To UAE Consumers In Collaboration With Mastercard

Dubai, UAE, February 2026: Liv, the UAE's first and largest digital bank launched by Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced a strategic partnership with Union Cooperative Society (Union Coop), one of the largest consumer cooperatives in the UAE. In collaboration with Mastercard, the companies will launch two co-branded credit cards that aim to enhance the shopping experience and reward everyday spenders in the UAE.

The Liv Tamayaz Mastercard Platinum Credit Card and Liv Tamayaz Mastercard World Credit Card that offer customers up to 10% cashback on their purchases at Union Coop, whether in-store or online. These credit cards also allow customers to earn cashback from purchases made outside the Union Coop ecosystem, including up to 3% on international spends and up to 2% on fuel and dining. The cashback earned will be transferred to the customer's Union Coop loyalty membership account as Tamayaz points, which can then be utilised for future purchases.

Beyond cashback, the Liv Tamayaz cards offer a compelling range of upgraded lifestyle privileges. These include complimentary VOX Cinemas movie tickets, discounts on food and beverages, global airport lounge access across hundreds of airports, and special discounts at premium coffee merchants, enhancing everyday moments for customers. In addition, Liv Tamayaz World Credit Card customers enjoy a welcome bonus of AED 1,000, delivering strong incremental value for existing day-to-day purchases.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said:“This partnership with Union Coop allows us to embed banking into customers' everyday spend in a way that is contextual, scalable and highly differentiated. It is a strong example of how we are building propositions to drive long-term engagement and sustainable growth for both parties.”

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Retail Products and RBWM Chief Digital Officer at Emirates NBD, said:“By combining our strong banking capabilities with Union Coop's brand and loyalty ecosystem, we have been able to deliver a co-branded card that offers meaningful value, everyday relevance along with a seamless digital experience to our customers.”

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said:“This partnership with Liv reflects Union Coop's strategic vision to elevate the shopping experience and deliver real, sustainable value to our stakeholders. By integrating the Tamayaz digital platform with innovative banking solutions, we are offering tangible rewards on everyday spending and strengthening customer loyalty through a smart, seamless experience aligned with the aspirations of the UAE community and the requirements of today and the future.”

J.K. Khalil, EVP and Division President, East Arabia, Mastercard, said:“Mastercard has been part of the UAE's growth story 40 years, and our commitment to the country and its people has only deepened over the decades. At Mastercard, as the payments technology partner, we are proud to support this collaboration. Our partnership with Liv and Union Coop builds on that legacy as we bring together trusted relationships and a shared ambition to deliver products custom-made for consumers. By combining global expertise with decades of local insight, we're helping make everyday payments simpler, safer and more rewarding for individuals and families across the UAE.”

As the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE with more than 30 branches, Union Coop launched the Tamayaz Digital Loyalty Platform mid-2025, which now has an 87% active user rate. Guided by consumer needs Emirates NBD, through Liv offers transformative digital experiences in addition to tools that help consumers thrive.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 316.5 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.