ROSHN Group And Agility Logistics Parks Signed Heads Of Terms To Joint Venture For Logistics Development And Operations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February, 2026 - ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, and Agility Logistics Parks (ALP), a global leader in industrial real estate, today announced the signing of heads of terms to structure a joint venture to develop a large-scale Grade A logistics park.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the PIF Private Sector Forum in Riyadh by Sabah Barakat, AGCEO of ROSHN Group, and Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility.

The proposed joint venture is envisioned to develop the project on approximately 1-1.5 million square meters of land in a strategic location offering access to one of the Kingdom's most important gateways and national logistics corridors.

Sabah Barakat, AGCEO of ROSHN Group, said:

“The collaboration with Agility underscores ROSHN Group's role as a partner of choice for foreign direct investment and its growing impact across Saudi Arabia's real estate and infrastructure landscape. Through the development of strategic, integrated assets that connect public and private sector capabilities, ROSHN Group continues to support economic diversification and long-term value creation.”

Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility, said:

“This future partnership with ROSHN Group underscores Agility's long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and our strategy to scale world-class logistics infrastructure that connects local and international businesses to global markets from the Kingdom. Located at the crossroads of major intercontinental trade routes, the contemplated joint venture reflects our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of Saudi Arabia's logistics sector. The development will strengthen the Kingdom's role as a global trade gateway, supporting industrial growth, trade efficiency, and supply-chain resilience.”

About ROSHN Group:

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, playing a key role in advancing Saudi Vision 2030. The Group is transforming the Kingdom's urban landscape through human-centric destinations that enhance connectivity and elevate quality of life. Its diverse portfolio spans integrated communities and mixed-use developments across strategic sectors, including retail, hospitality, transportation and logistics, entertainment and leisure, healthcare, education, and sports facilities.

About Agility Logistics ParksAgility Logistics Parks is a leading developer, owner, and operator of industrial real estate across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, providing scalable logistics and light industrial facilities in strategic locations. Agility Logistics Parks is part of Agility, a multi-business operator and long-term investor in sector-leading global businesses. Agility has a global footprint across six continents and 80+ countries, with a workforce of 68,000 employees.