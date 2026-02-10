Alphaton Capital Corp Announces Election Of Former Chairman Of The Council Of Federal Home Loan Banks And Stanford University Fellow, F. Daniel Siciliano, To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp (Nasdaq: ATON ) (the“Company”), a global leader in hyperscaling Telegram's 1 billion users globally through vertically integrating software, middleware and confidential AI infrastructure designed for the Telegram super-app, today announced changes to the Company's Board of Directors.











The Company's Board of Directors has unanimously approved the election of F. Daniel Siciliano as a new independent director, effective immediately. Mr. Siciliano's election coincides with the resignation of Steven Mintz, who notified the Board of his decision to step down on February 5, 2026, effective February 6, 2026.



The Company expressed its gratitude to Mr. Mintz for his service and contributions during his tenure on the Board.



About F. Daniel Siciliano

Dan Siciliano, age 55, is the past Chair of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks, and the immediate past Chair of the Board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, where he has been a director since February 2017. He chairs the Silicon Valley Directors' Exchange, is a CodeX Fellow at Stanford, and a former faculty director of the Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford. He has founded or led several technology companies including LawLogix Group, Inc. and Nikkl, Inc.



Along with Stanford Dean Larry Kramer and Professors Daines, Grundfest and Larcker, he co-founded the Stanford Rock Center in 2006 and, as a Professor of the Practice and Associate Dean at Stanford Law School, led the Center until 2017. His teaching includes Finance, Governance and Venture Capital and he has testified in front of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives. In 2009, 2010 and 2011, alongside Ben Bernanke, Paul Krugman and Carl Icahn, Mr. Siciliano was named to the“Directorship 100,” a list of the most influential people in corporate governance.



Mr. Siciliano, a first-generation Mexican-American, is past chair of the non-partisan American Immigration Council and is a board member, prior audit chair, and current co-chair at the Latino Corporate Director Education Foundation. He is a policy expert on issues of immigrant/refugee rights, corporate c-suite and boardroom structure, and related matters of technology and economic development.



He was co-founder, CEO and Executive Chairman of LawLogix Group, a technology company named nine times to the Inc. 500/5000, ranked in the Top 100 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., and named to the U.S. Hispanic Business 500 (largest) and Hispanic Business 100 (fastest growing) lists for 2010 and 2011. He sold a majority stake in the company to PNC Riverarch Capital, continued as Executive Chairman and led the sale of the company to Hyland Software/Thoma Bravo in 2015.



Mr. Siciliano was past Co-Chair of the We Robot Conference on AI/Robotics & Law, past President of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #1057 and is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors' Association.



Mr. Siciliano's other areas of expertise include private company valuation, executive compensation, impact of autonomous (AI/robotic) systems and corporate technology strategy & security. He has been a consultant to the Boards of Fortune 1000 companies (including Entergy, Google, Microsoft, Fedex and Disney), an investor and advisor to firms in Silicon Valley, Hong Kong, India, Singapore and Latin America, and splits his time between Palo Alto, California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona.



His addition to the Company's Board and chair of its Audit and Corporate Governance Committees aligns with the Company's commitment to maintaining robust corporate governance and controls as it scales its AI compute infrastructure and TON blockchain initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan Siciliano to the AlphaTON Board," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of the Company. "His deep experience in corporate governance and the intersection of law and technology will be invaluable as we continue our aggressive expansion into privacy-preserving AI and the Telegram ecosystem."

Mr. Siciliano joins a distinguished Board of Directors dedicated to bridging institutional finance with the TON ecosystem, which includes:



Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer: A pioneer in digital asset markets and former co-founder of Nasdaq Global Corporate Solutions, Mr. Villani oversees the Company's M&A and digital asset treasury strategy.

Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer and Director: A globally recognized data rights advocate and blockchain entrepreneur, Ms. Kaiser leads the Company's mission to scale decentralized applications and privacy-preserving infrastructure for Telegram's 1 billion users. Michael Terpin, Independent Director: Widely regarded as a "Godfather of Crypto," Mr. Terpin is a renowned investor and strategic advisor who provides the Board with deep expertise in capital innovation and digital finance trends.

This Board transition comes on the heels of several major milestones for the Company, including:

● Closing of a $46 million AI infrastructure deal for NVIDIA B300 chips.

● Launch of the AlphaTON Claude Connector, bridging Anthropic's Claude AI to the TON blockchain.

● Recent market update confirming a strong balance sheet with $24.5 million in assets and zero debt.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp.



AlphaTON Capital Corp (Nasdaq: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super-app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users. The Company is delivering a comprehensive hyperscaler strategy on the Telegram ecosystem through a combination of software products, middleware data and AI training assets, and AI infrastructure hardware clusters deploying Confidential AI for the Telegram ecosystem.

Through its operations, the Company provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the Telegram ecosystem and its one billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

The Company is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and its shares trade on Nasdaq under the symbol“ATON.” Through its legacy subsidiary, the Company is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. The Company actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believe,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“may,”“plans,”“potential” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment, the Company's expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company's Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure, the Company's belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value, and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company's strategic initiatives, the Company's reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company's legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in“Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company's Form 6-Ks filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

