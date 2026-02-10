EC-Council Expands AI Certification Portfolio To Support Singapore's AI Workforce Readiness And Trusted AI Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aligned with Singapore's National AI Strategy 2.0 focus on talent and trust, four new AI certifications and Certified CISO v4 build role-ready skills to adopt, defend, and govern AI at scale

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC-Council, creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential and a global leader in applied cybersecurity education and training, today launched its Enterprise AI Credential Suite, with four new role-based AI certifications debuting alongside Certified CISO v4, an overhauled executive cyber leadership program. The dual launch is the largest single expansion of EC-Council's portfolio in its 25-year history, built for one clear reality: AI is scaling faster than the workforce trained to run, secure, and govern it.

The launch is aligned with Singapore's national direction on AI capability and trusted deployment under the National AI Strategy 2.0, which emphasizes building practical talent pipelines and strengthening trust as AI expands across sectors. As organizations move AI from pilots into everyday operations and decision-making, the need is rising for structured, role-ready pathways that support responsible adoption, stronger security, and clear governance.

Singapore has been deliberate in investing behind this ambition, including more than S$1 billion committed to national AI research and development through 2030, reinforcing the country's push to scale AI capability with accountability and real-world readiness.

That urgency is visible in the global trendlines shaping enterprise AI. IDC estimates skills shortages could cost the global economy up to $5.5 trillion, while the IMF has 40% of jobs are exposed to AI-driven change and the WEF projects 39% of workers' skills will shift by 2030.

Security pressure is rising in parallel. Eighty-seven percent of organizations report AI-driven attacks, and generative AI traffic has surged by 890 percent, expanding attack surfaces that many teams are still learning to defend. At the same time, participation gaps remain, with women representing about 22% of AI talent globally.

“Singapore has been deliberate about scaling AI with trust, and that approach depends on practical workforce capability,” said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. “This portfolio is designed to help professionals adopt AI responsibly, defend it under real conditions, and govern it with accountability as AI becomes part of everyday work.”

Role-Aligned Certifications

The Enterprise AI Credential Suite is structured to mirror how AI capability is developed in practice. Artificial Intelligence Essentials (AIE) serves as the baseline, building practical AI fluency and responsible usage across roles, and it is supported by EC-Council's proprietary Adopt. Defend. Govern. (ADG) framework, which defines how AI should be operationalized at scale in real environments.

Adopt: Prepare teams to deploy AI deliberately, with readiness and safeguards

Defend: Secure AI systems against emerging risks, including prompt injection, data poisoning, model exploitation, and AI supply-chain compromise

Govern: Embed accountability, oversight, and risk management into AI systems from the outset

Within this structure, the four new certifications align directly to specific workforce needs across the AI lifecycle.



Artificial Intelligence Essentials (AIE) builds foundational AI literacy.



Certified AI Program Manager (CAIPM) equips to translate AI strategy into execution, aligning teams, governance, and delivery to drive measurable ROI and enterprise-scale intelligence.



Certified Offensive AI Security Professional (COASP) Builds elite capabilities to test vulnerabilities in LLMs, simulate exploits, and secure AI infrastructure hardening enterprises against emerging threats.

Certified Responsible AI Governance & Ethics Professional (CRAGE) Focuses on Responsible AI, Governance and Ethics at enterprise scale with NIST/ISO compliance.



Alongside the new AI certifications, Certified CISO v4 updates executive cyber leadership education for AI-driven risk environments, strengthening leadership readiness as intelligent systems become part of core business operations and security decision-making.

“Security leaders are now accountable for systems that learn, adapt, and influence outcomes at speed,” Bavisi added. “Certified CISO v4 prepares leaders to manage AI-driven risk with clarity, strengthen governance, and make informed decisions when responsibility is on the line.”

The portfolio also builds on EC-Council's long-standing work with government and defense organizations, including its existing DoD 8140 baseline certification recognition, as AI security and workforce readiness take on greater national importance.

To explore the full range of training and certification opportunities, visit the EC-Council AI Courses library.

