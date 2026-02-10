Purpose Brands Expands Middle East Presence Through Regional Partner Rhone Fitness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anytime Fitness secures Kuwait market entry; Orangetheory Fitness to add locations in Gulf region

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn., USA, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Brands, the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health, and wellness franchise brands, today announced that regional fitness operator Rhone Fitness has secured exclusive franchise rights for the Anytime Fitness® brand in Kuwait. The agreement marks a strategic expansion of the relationship between Purpose Brands and Rhone Fitness, which already operates franchised Orangetheory Fitness® studios across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and other fitness brands in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Rhone Fitness is led by CEO Khaled Jafar.

"This expanded partnership with Rhone Fitness demonstrates the strength and versatility of our multi-brand franchise model across diverse markets and consumer segments," said Sander van den Born, International Executive Vice President, Purpose Brands. "Following our earlier expansion in the Gulf region, we are excited to build our presence in Kuwait. Rhone Fitness has proven to be an exceptional operator of premium fitness concepts throughout the GCC, and we're confident in their ability to bring both the Anytime Fitness and Orangetheory Fitness experiences to Kuwait's growing health and wellness market."

The Kuwait expansion reflects Purpose Brands' differentiated portfolio approach, with each brand addressing distinct consumer needs across the fitness spectrum:



Anytime Fitness provides 24/7 accessible, neighborhood-focused fitness across high-density residential and mixed-use areas, serving members seeking flexibility and value Orangetheory Fitness selectively expands into premium urban and lifestyle destinations, offering coach-led, technology-enabled group training that is proven to build muscle and lose fat

Rhone Fitness plans to open its first Anytime Fitness location before the end of 2026 and has a solid growth plan in place for the following 12–36 months. The initial focus will be on established urban areas demonstrating strong demographics, underserved demand for convenient, always-available fitness options, and favorable unit economics.

Kuwait's fitness market shows strong growth indicators that support the expansion, including rising participation in structured fitness activities, under-penetration of professionally operated 24-hour facilities, and increasing preference for branded, standardized fitness experiences.

"Kuwait represents a strategic priority market as we accelerate our GCC footprint," said Stacy Anderson, Global Brand President, Anytime Fitness. "Khaled and the Rhone Fitness team have demonstrated exceptional execution and market insight with Orangetheory across the GCC. Partnering with them on Anytime Fitness allows us to leverage proven operational excellence while addressing a distinct segment of the Kuwaiti fitness market. We're excited to expand our regional member base and diversify our brand presence."

About Purpose Brands, LLC

Purpose Brands is the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.9 billion in revenue, operating across 40 countries on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class franchise operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit .

About Rhone Fitness

Rhone Fitness is a leading regional operator of premium and accessible fitness concepts across the Middle East. The company holds franchise rights for Orangetheory Fitness (GCC-wide), Club Pilates (Kuwait and Saudi Arabia), and Anytime Fitness (Kuwait), operating under a brand-led, capital-efficient growth strategy focused on delivering best-in-class member experiences.

