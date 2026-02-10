Honda Marine Appoints Joshua Matthews As Division Director

Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has designed and built four-stroke outboards since 1964, setting the benchmark for innovation, fuel efficiency, quiet operation, and exceptional performance.

In his new role, Mr. Matthews leads the development of integrated strategies, business planning and operational execution for Honda Marine with a focus on strengthening external engagement with dealers, sales channels and customers to drive sustainable business growth. His responsibilities also largely focus on creating an environment that fosters growth, innovation, and accountability among company associates and across business sectors, building long-term partnerships that reinforce brand value and advance corporate objectives.

“Across every stage of his career, Josh has consistently leveraged his technical insight, operational discipline, and people-first leadership philosophy to deliver meaningful improvements in product quality, customer satisfaction, and organizational performance. We look forward to his contributions as Division Director of Honda Marine as he leads our strong and engaged teams to collaborate, innovate and drive business development and growth,” said John Stevens, Business Unit Lead, Development & Manufacturing, Honda Power Sports & Products.“At the same time, Honda sincerely thanks Dan Sherlock for his leadership and dedication, and we wish him the very best in his retirement and future endeavors.”

About Honda Marine

Honda Marine, a division of Honda Power Sports & Products, markets a complete range of marine outboard motors. Its comprehensive product line is powered exclusively by four-stroke engines. Honda Marine pioneered four-stroke engine technology and has been designing and building four-stroke outboard motors for more than 60 years, setting the benchmark for fuel efficiency, quiet operation and low emissions. With models ranging from 2.3 to 350 horsepower, the Honda Marine full line of current production models meets the rigorous California Air Resources Board (CARB) 3-star standards, enabling availability and regulatory compliance in all 50 states.

About Honda Power Sports & Products

Honda Power Sports & Products, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including generators, walk-behind lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers, string trimmers, outboard marine engines and small, general-purpose engines for residential, commercial and rental applications. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., also is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Sides in the United States, conducting the sales, marketing and operational activities for these powersports products through independent authorized Honda retail dealers. Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of engines for a diverse array of automotive, powersports, marine, aerospace and power equipment products. The company offers a complete line of small, general-purpose engines that supply smooth and dependable power for a broad range of products for industrial, commercial, rental industry, and consumer applications. Additionally, Honda engines are some of the quietest and easiest to start of their kind, even in harsh commercial and construction environments. Such attributes have made Honda engines the popular choice for original equipment manufacturers looking to add value to their own brands.

Media Contact / For More Information:

Antonio Jakes, Southeast Regional Communications Manager

Honda Marine

...

470.580.4772 cell

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at