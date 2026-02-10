Alphaton Capital At Consensus Hong Kong: Unveiling The Confidential AI Infrastructure For 1 Billion Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Brittany Kaiser, Strategic Advisor Anthony Scaramucci, and Midnight Foundation President Fahmi Syed to Showcase AlphaTON's First-Mover Position in Privacy-Preserving AI at Scale

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON), the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app for an addressable market of over 1 billion monthly active users, today announced a full slate of public and private engagements at Consensus Hong Kong, Asia's premier Web3 event, on Wednesday, February 11 and Thursday, February 12, 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The company's presence will spotlight AlphaTON's strategy to architect and deploy the foundational infrastructure layer for decentralized AI and privacy-preserving technology - the critical backbone powering the next generation of finance, commerce, and AI-driven services across Telegram's billion-user global ecosystem.

Public Sessions at Consensus Hong Kong

"Institutions Are Here: Inside the Rapid Digital Transformation of Global Finance"

Anthony Scaramucci, Strategic Advisor, AlphaTON Capital

Wednesday, February 11 at 10:10 AM - Auros Main Stage

Global thought leader and AlphaTON Strategic Advisor Anthony Scaramucci will examine the accelerating institutional adoption of blockchain and AI, exploring how the convergence of these technologies is reshaping the architecture of global finance.

"Protecting Privacy in the Age of AI: Telegram's Cocoon AI"

Brittany Kaiser, CEO, AlphaTON Capital

Wednesday, February 11 at 11:30 AM - Frontier Stage

Dr. Kaiser will unveil how AlphaTON is building the critical infrastructure to power confidential AI for Telegram's new Cocoon AI Program as a Cocoon AI GPU Launch Partner,, enabling finance, shopping, and intelligent support services without compromising data ownership or user privacy benefiting more than 1 billion people.

Exclusive Private Filming: AlphaTON × Midnight Foundation Podcast

Brittany Kaiser, CEO, AlphaTON Capital & Fahmi Syed, President, Midnight Foundation

"Scaling Privacy to a Billion Users"

This exclusive session will explore how AlphaTON and Midnight are co-developing the first confidential AI infrastructure purpose-built for Telegram - a platform designed from the ground up so that users own, control, and benefit from their own data.

"The next great leap for the internet isn't more speed or more content, it's the restoration of personal agency. By providing a platform for privacy-enhancing applications, we empower organizations like AlphaTON Capital to deliver innovation that keeps users in control while remaining compliant," - Fahmi Syed, President, Midnight Foundation

Strategic Significance

The Midnight integration positions AlphaTON Capital as a pivotal ecosystem growth vehicle, transforming the world's largest super app into the hub for the most advanced privacy-preserving technologies available today. By building the essential infrastructure layer that enables confidential AI at global scale, AlphaTON Capital is:



Creating a highly scalable, recurring revenue stream tied to platform-level AI and privacy services Capturing decisive first-mover advantage in the confidential AI market - projected to reach trillions of dollars in total addressable value

The global reckoning over AI and data ownership is accelerating - and AlphaTON is the only public company with live infrastructure positioned to capture that demand across the world's largest super app.

For those unable to attend in person, AlphaTON Capital will make all Consensus Hong Kong content, including keynote recordings, panel sessions, and the exclusive Midnight Foundation podcast, available on our investor relations website and social media channels in the days following the event. We look forward to sharing this pivotal moment with our entire shareholder community.

About Consensus HK

Consensus Hong Kong, produced by CoinDesk, is a significant global gathering for the Blockchain, Web3, and AI communities. It brings together key figures who are influencing the future of finance, technology, governance, and society. The conference connects leaders, innovators, and investors from around the world for networking, dealmaking, and discussions on the future of digital assets.

About Midnight Foundation

The Midnight Foundation is an organisation dedicated to advancing the development, adoption, and real-world impact of the Midnight network, the privacy enhancing blockchain project developed by Shielded Technologies. Designed for confidential smart contracts, Midnight enables censorship-resistant yet compliant decentralised applications. It leverages zero-knowledge proofs and a cooperative tokenomics architecture – with NIGHT as the utility token and DUST as the shielded capacity resource – to deliver a powerful combination of privacy, security, and decentralization. Learn more here:

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super-app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users. The Company is delivering a comprehensive hyperscaler strategy on the Telegram ecosystem through a combination of software products, middleware data and AI training assets, and AI infrastructure hardware clusters deploying Confidential AI for the Telegram ecosystem.

Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the Telegram ecosystem and its one billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

To learn more, please visit /

AlphaTON Capital Telegram Official Channel:

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words"believe,""expects,""anticipates,""intends,""estimates,""will,""may,""plans,""potential,""continues," or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment; the Company's expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company's Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure; the Company's belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value; and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company's strategic initiatives, the Company's reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company's legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company's executive management team, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in"Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company's Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026.

