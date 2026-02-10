DTEX Caps Record-Setting Year With Leadership Expansion, Sales Growth, And Accelerated AI Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company delivers product innovation, Customer adoption, Revenue and leadership team growth in 2025, Alongside 198% YOY TCV Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX, a leader in risk-adaptive security and behavioral intelligence, today announced continued company momentum, marked by leadership investments, product advancements, customer growth and significant AI innovation. DTEX's recent industry advancements underscore market leadership through industry-leading behavioral intelligence that helps prevent breaches before they occur.

“The past year was defined by AI, both as organizations adopt AI to drive business success, and as nation-state threat actors exploit AI. Security teams faced growing challenges this year to connect human behavior and AI usage, and DTEX provided the vital foundation for early risk detection and response,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX.“We continued to innovate and solve complex customer challenges, launching a more modern risk-adaptive DLP product, while adding AI Security capabilities into our products.”

2025 Highlights Include:



Revenue & Business Momentum:

New ACV bookings up 101% and TCV up 198% YoY – a clear indicator of strong new customer acquisition and multi-year deals.

Product Innovation Highlights:



Pioneering Risk-Adaptive DLP: Introduced the industry's first truly dynamic Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution, Risk-Adaptive DLP. DTEX's Risk-Adaptive FrameworkTM, powered by dynamic risk groups, provides a unified system that enables precision, automation, and proactive defense as user behavior and risks evolve.



DTEX Platform v7 and Risky Users Dashboard: DTEX Platform v7, featuring the new Risky Users Dashboard, provides continuous visibility and early detection. DTEX's Ai3 Risk Assistant (Ai3)-guided investigations give analysts contextual guidance and documentation links, accelerating the move from detection to decision.

Patent for Adaptive Data Protection: DTEX was granted U.S. Patent No. 12,423,428 for its“Method and System for Inferring Document Sensitivity.” The patent underpins Risk-Adaptive DLP, enabling enterprises to automatically identify and protect sensitive data across human and AI-driven workflows.

Groundbreaking Research:



DTEX released the groundbreaking report,“Exposing North Korea's (DPRK) cyber syndicate and hidden IT workforce,” which detailed the DPRK's cyber hierarchy, covert talent pipeline, and ties to the regime's WMD program. This contributed to several global reports, including a Bloomberg Investigates report on how DPRK's covert IT workforce infiltrated U.S. companies. DTEX has since provided over 100 intelligence briefings to raise awareness about the DPRK's evolving threat groups.

DTEX released the Ponemon Institute's 2025 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report, which revealed the average annual cost of insider risk has risen to $17.4 million, largely due to increased spending on containment and incident response.

Key Partnerships and Industry Involvement:



Integration with AWS Security Hub, including support for Amazon GuardDuty and Amazon Macie, enhances cloud insider risk visibility by identifying intent indicators and behavioral deviations tied to insider threats and compromised accounts.



DTEX's strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS, following with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, provides AWS customers direct access to DTEX's AI-powered IRM platform.

DTEX joined the OpenSearch Software Foundation, to contribute plug-in customizations to OpenSearch, enhancing credibility for customers and partners in addition to giving back to the IT community.

Commitment to the Public Sector:



DTEX achieved FedRAMP® Authority to Operate (ATO), strengthening insider risk protections for the federal government.



DTEX contributed threat intelligence to the US State Department-led Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) report on DPRK UN sanctions violations via illicit cyber and IT worker activities.

DTEX SVP Global Public Sector Chris Harris was named a Top Public Sector Leader to Watch by Washington Exec for expanding insider risk management across federal agencies.

Leadership and Advisory Board Expansion – DTEX reinforced its commitment to strategic, growth-led momentum with key executive appointments:



Mike Price was appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), to scale global access to DTEX's AI-driven insider risk management and data protection platform.



Dee Dee Acquista was named Head of Partnerships, and Nick Fisher was appointed Head of Enablement.



Michael Barnhart, a nation-state threat intelligence expert, joined DTEX's Insider Intelligence and Investigations (i3) team to proactively neutralize nation-state risks. Since joining DTEX, Barnhart was nominated by industry peers as a winner in the 2025 CyberScoop 50 Awards in the“Industry Leadership” category.



Kevin Mandia, a recognized authority on cyber defense, joined the Advisory Board, bringing expertise in nation-state threat intelligence and national security amid escalating insider threats fueled by AI and geopolitical conflict. David Hahn joined the DTEX Advisory Board, bringing decades of experience as a CISO at multiple Fortune 500 organizations, where he built comprehensive cybersecurity programs throughout his career.



About DTEX

DTEX is the leader in risk-adaptive security, unifying human, data, and AI risk through a behavioral intelligence platform. Built for enterprise scale, it detects threats early and prevents breaches. Organizations and governments worldwide rely on DTEX to protect sensitive data, accelerate innovation, and safeguard trust with privacy-by-design telemetry and adaptive controls. The DTEX platform integrates Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI security into one cohesive solution.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtex.ai

Connect with DTEX: LinkedIn | X | YouTube

Media contact

Caitlin Mattingly

...