Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) certain of Endeavor's directors, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (“Silver Lake”) and certain of its affiliates (collectively,“Defendants”).

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Endeavor Class A common stock between January 15, 2025 and March 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/EDR.

Endeavor Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) Defendants represented to unaffiliated public shareholders of Endeavor Class A common stock that the take‐private merger (the“Merger”) and the $27.50‐per‐share Merger Consideration were“fair to and in the best interests” of public shareholders;

(2) In reality, Defendants orchestrated a unified scheme-led by Silver Lake and Endeavor insiders-to depress minority bargaining power and the value realizable by unaffiliated public shareholders, while insiders captured future upside through rollovers and other separate benefits;

(3) Defendants structured the Merger to disadvantage minority shareholders by, among other things:



Rejecting a“majority‐of‐the‐minority” vote and instead closing the transaction through controller written consent;

Locking in a fixed $27.50 cash‐out Merger Consideration without any collar or contingent value right, and offering only a de minimis dividend that insiders shared with themselves; and Disseminating a misleading Information Statement on January 15, 2025, which spoke in present tense about“fairness” and serving the“best interests” of unaffiliated shareholders, while relying on a Centerview Partners LLC (“Centerview”) fairness opinion frozen“as of” March 2024 and omitting material contemporaneous information necessary to render those assertions not misleading.

As a result, Defendants' statements about the Merger's fairness, process, and benefits were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Endeavor Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Endeavor you have until March 18, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Endeavor Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Endeavor Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

