Fakeeh Health Launches AI-Enabled Smart Clinics Supporting Dubai's Digital Healthcare Vision

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Fakeeh Health has announced the launch of a network of AI-enabled Smart Clinics designed to expand access to physician-led medical care within communities across the UAE, in line with Dubai's vision for a digitally enabled, patient-centered healthcare system.

Following the successful launch of the first hybrid Smart Clinic at JAFZA, Fakeeh Health will roll out Smart Clinics in phases across shopping malls, corporate locations, and residential communities, extending hospital-grade care beyond traditional hospital settings.

Patients will be cared for by Fakeeh Health's licensed physicians and multidisciplinary teams through secure virtual consultations conducted inside fully equipped medical capsules, connected to real-time vital signs monitoring and fully integrated with Fakeeh Health's electronic medical records. Each consultation is clinically governed and linked to clear referral pathways and escalation into in-person care at Fakeeh University Hospital when clinically indicated.

Fakeeh Health will manage the end-to-end patient journey, including insurance verification, appointment scheduling, prescription issuance, and coordination of home medication delivery. AI-enabled workflows, supported by AISHA, an AI-powered health assistant, will enhance patient navigation and operational efficiency, while medical accountability and clinical decision-making remain with licensed physicians.

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Group CEO of Fakeeh Health UAE and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, said:“This initiative extends physician-led, hospital-grade care into the community while aligning with Dubai's digital healthcare ambitions. By integrating real-time clinical data, electronic medical records, and strong clinical governance, we are expanding access without compromising quality or patient safety.”