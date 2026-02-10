Airtory Launches Global Curated Marketplace, With Basis As Launch Partner Enabling Scalable High Impact Rich Media For All Advertisers And Dsps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airtory, a leading provider of interactive and immersive creative technology, today announced the global launch of its Curated Marketplace, designed to deliver large-format rich media creative across programmatic platforms at scale.​

Basis, an advertising automation platform, served as the launch partner for Airtory's Curated Marketplace in Q4 2025, giving advertisers immediate access to large-format, high-impact rich media placements through its software. Early campaigns activated through Basis have delivered strong performance in engagement and brand impact compared to standard display formats.

“Basis is always looking for opportunities for marketers to stand out, and Airtory's Curated Marketplace gives them an efficient path to high-impact formats without adding workflow complexity,” said Amy Rumpler, EVP of integrated client solutions, Basis.“By making large-format rich media available for our customers, Basis can unify engaging creative with smart media execution to drive better outcomes for advertisers across channels.”

The new initiative opens the marketplace to additional DSPs and enables advertisers and agencies to easily access custom, high-impact ad formats – including Skins, Interscrollers, and Sticky Headers – through their DSP of choice as the Curated Marketplace expands beyond the launch partnership with Basis.​

By introducing a marketplace for programmatic rich media, Airtory solves a long-standing challenge in digital advertising: combining creative innovation with scalable delivery. Advertisers can now activate bespoke, visually compelling formats without the traditional costs or technical friction, making premium creative accessible to brands of all sizes.​

“Historically, large-format rich media has been limited to direct deals or bespoke activations,” said Julian Frachtman, CoFounder and CEO of Airtory.“With the Airtory Curated Marketplace, we're making these engaging formats available programmatically – reducing production time and cost, while expanding scale and efficiency.”​

The curated offering is available immediately for activation through Basis as the launch DSP partner, and through any additional DSP using Airtory creative units, ensuring broad access for advertisers and agencies that want to leverage high impact programmatic creative at scale.​

About Airtory ​

Airtory is a world leading creative technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas. With a relentless focus on innovation, Airtory is transforming the digital advertising landscape through advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven insights. By streamlining every stage of the ad creation process, Airtory empowers brands, agencies, publishers, and technology companies to significantly reduce production time and costs without compromising on quality. Seamlessly integrated with major ad servers, demand-side platforms (DSPs), and supply-side platforms (SSPs), Airtory sets the standard for next-generation ad creation, delivering measurable results at scale.​

About Basis

Basis is solving the advertising industry's biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at .

Press contact:

