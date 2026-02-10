Smartrecruiters Reinforces Its Commitment To Purpose-Led Impact With 5 Million USD Grant Program To Support Workforce Access And Economic Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartRecruiters, an SAP company, has reaffirmed its commitment to building a more inclusive and accessible world of work through a $5 million philanthropic grant program supporting organizations aligned with its mission to make hiring easy for everyone.

At SmartRecruiters, purpose is embedded in how the company operates, grows, and shows up in the world. The company's philanthropic efforts focus on expanding workforce access, advancing skills development, and enabling financial independence-areas that directly reflect SmartRecruiters' belief that hiring is one of the most powerful levers for economic opportunity and social mobility.

“This grant program reflects who we are as a company,” said Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters.“We believe hiring can change lives, and with that belief comes responsibility. Our philanthropic efforts are about using our success, resources, and voice to support organizations that remove barriers to work and help people participate fully in the global economy.”

The $5 million grant program, housed within the SmartGiving Fund and managed by Tides Foundation, will be distributed across 20 nonprofit organizations selected through a collaborative process that actively engaged SmartRecruiters' employees and board members as part of the company's 1% pledge. Participants nominated and voted for organizations they believe are driving meaningful, lasting impact in communities around the world. Rather than treating philanthropy as a standalone initiative, SmartRecruiters views it as a natural extension of its business mission. The company is committed to backing organizations that deliver real, measurable outcomes, helping individuals gain the skills, confidence, and access needed to secure meaningful employment and economic independence.

Supporting Pathways to Employment

SmartRecruiters' philanthropy supports organizations working across workforce readiness, job access, and economic mobility on a global scale. One such organization is Girls Who Code, a nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology by equipping girls, women, and nonbinary people-particularly those from historically underrepresented communities-with the skills and confidence to pursue careers in computing and emerging technologies.

By supporting organizations like these, SmartRecruiters continues to align its growth with its values, demonstrating that business success and social impact are not separate goals, but shared ones.

“If we want the future of work to reflect the world we live in, we have to broaden access to technology careers,” said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code.“That starts with early education, skills in emerging technologies, and knowledge of pathways into the workforce. We're incredibly grateful for SmartRecruiters' generous donation, which will enable Girls Who Code to continue inspiring, educating, and championing more young people to see themselves as creators and leaders in tech.”

Impact-First, Purpose-Aligned

The SmartGiving Fund, a donor-advised fund at Tides Foundation, was designed to apply the same discipline to social impact as SmartRecruiters applies to its business. Tides Foundation partners with businesses to create high-impact corporate giving and community engagement initiatives that bolster their commitment to justice. The SmartGiving Fund's grants are reviewed, approved, and managed independently by Tides Foundation according to strict governance and compliance standards to ensure ethical grantmaking.

“At SmartRecruiters, access to work has always been fundamental to opportunity,” said Jerome Ternynck, Founder of SmartRecruiters.“That belief is why we committed to the 1% pledge in 2019, with the intent of backing organizations that expand access to work and open pathways to employment at scale. SmartRecruiters is the result of that commitment in action, turning purpose into tangible support for those delivering outcomes that matter.”

SmartGiving Fund grants are being deployed in early 2026. SmartRecruiters will work with partner organizations to amplify the impact of the initiative through coordinated outreach and ongoing engagement.

