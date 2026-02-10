Landsbankinn Hf.: Price And Yield In Offering Of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Securities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to an announcement made by Landsbankinn on 4 February 2026 regarding an intended AT1 issuance.

The securities will be offered for sale at a price of 100 with semi-annual coupon of 10.00% which equals a re-offer yield of 10.25% on an annualized basis.

Bids are to be submitted before 15:00 on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. Expected settlement and issue date is 18 February 2026.

The offering is not intended for retail investors.

Morgan Stanley is the arranger of the issuance.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email, ....

Important Information

Investors should not rely on any information in this announcement but should refer to the preliminary prospectus dated 4 February 2026 (the“Preliminary Prospectus”) and the final prospectus for further and more complete information (including the risk factors) about the proposed offering of the ISK denominated Perpetual Temporary Write Down Additional Tier 1 Securities to be issued by Landsbankinn hf. to be sold in the proposed offering.

This is an advertisement for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the“Prospectus Regulation”). A final prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation will be published, and will be made available at: