EZY.Ai Makes AI Search Simple With A New Easy-To-Use, Affordable AEO Solution

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI chatbots reshape how consumers discover and buy products, EZY today announced the launch of its easy-to-use platform designed to help businesses and agencies boost visibility in AI search results, driving more traffic and sales without the complexity of traditional SEO tools.

In 2026, brands are asking:“How do businesses appear on ChatGPT and Gemini today in the same way they used to with Google?”

Adobe forecasts that AI-powered shopping will account for half of all product purchases by 2027. Grok has seen explosive 13,000% growth in usage last year, while ChatGPT has 900 million active weekly users resulting in AI referrals to websites climbing 357% year-over-year in mid-2025. For the first time in decades, Google's traditional search hold has changed, signaling a new era where AI answer engines like ChatGPT and Grok dominate consumer queries, bringing new business to millions of modern brands.

Nearly half of adults in the US, UK, and Europe have engaged with these tools at least once, and analysts estimate that more people in the US now use ChatGPT than Google- making Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) essential for businesses to grow, offering a new sales and distribution channel.

In simple terms, AEO means optimizing for your brand to appear prominently when customers ask AI for recommendations, turning user prompts into real sales. Yet, many existing AEO tools fall short- they are often expensive, difficult to use, or no more than a reporting tool.

Enter EZY: A robust and easy-to-use, AI-powered platform that automatically enhances websites and online presence to shine in AI search results. No coding or guesswork is required- EZY uses reliable, built-in intelligence to generate relevant content, fix visibility gaps, automatically optimize site structure, and position brands for maximum exposure in tools like ChatGPT, Grok, and Google Gemini.

Where most AEO tools offer reporting only, EZY integrates directly into the website and automatically enhances every page. The platform even simulates answers- showing brands exactly where they need to be found.

Built by top experts in AI and machine learning, EZY delivers tangible results: more website visitors, higher brand mentions in AI responses, and increased customer conversions- all at a fraction of the cost of traditional SEO services. While SEO packages can run to hundreds or thousands of dollars monthly, EZY costs $29 per month, with a free tier to instantly check if a site shows up in ChatGPT results.

EZY goes beyond basic tracking with practical tools like automated blog creation, detailed competitor insights, seamless CMS integration, and support for emerging platforms like Grokipedia and Reddit- helping brands build a stronger online footprint effortlessly.

Early adopters are already seeing up to 3× increases in AI-driven traffic and citations, translating into measurable revenue impact:

. Bandida Mezcal recorded 900% traffic growth for the keyword“mezcal” after deploying

. Optimaze is now surfaced in AI results for“best weight loss nasal spray,” driving new UK customer acquisition.

. Galliard Homes generated qualified leads from ChatGPT within four weeks, resulting in a high-value property sale shortly thereafter.

As Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) noted: "If you're not structured correctly, AI will not cite you. The battleground has shifted from SEO to AEO for AI models."

"We're not just optimizing for algorithms- we're helping companies connect with customers where they're searching today, driving real growth with tools that work as simply as they are powerful," said Khodr Badih, CTO and lead architect of the platform's machine learning engine.

Visit EZY today, enter a website URL, and discover your AI visibility score for free. Users can sign up to instantly unlock the full dashboard for free to discover the platform. While EZY cannot guarantee specific results due to the evolving nature of AI algorithms, the system makes all relevant technical optimizations to a website to increase AI visibility.

This capability establishes EZY as a pioneering full-stack AEO system rather than a simple prompt-tracking or reporting tool.

. Installs directly into the website.

. Automatically fixes technical AI visibility issues.

. Generates machine-readable files for ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity.

. Creates and continuously updates schema, blogs, metadata, FAQs, and sitemaps.

. Tracks competitor prompts and citations.

. Monitors brand prompts and AI mentions over time.

. Identifies visibility gaps and plans new content opportunities.

By automating these complex technical tasks, EZY bridges the gap between knowing what needs to be fixed and actually fixing it.

About

EZY is a robust, affordable and easy-to-use Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) platform. It is a fully automated solution that injects Schema, blogs and tracks AI agents like ChatGPT and Claude, monitors prompts and brand mentions across AI and Reddit, compares competitor visibility, and helps businesses get cited in AI answers.

