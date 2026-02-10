Medwell Ai Executes Letter Of Intent To Create America's First Vertically Integrated Regenerative Wellness Eco-System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – MedWell Ai, Inc ("Company") (OTCQB: MWAI) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to create a vertically integrated health, wellness and longevity platform.

New MedWell Ai, Inc will be organized across three core divisions: (1) national pharma distribution and telemed platform, (2) nationwide portfolio of premium surgical and cosmetic centers and men's healthcare franchise brand and (3) advanced biologics and product innovation group.

The Company will acquire, consolidate and operate the following divisions:

- Ageless Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Inc., headquartered in Garden City, NY.

- Apollo BioWellness, Inc. (OTC: KOAN) and its subsidiary Evolutionary Biologics, Inc and other aesthetic and cosmetic technologies and products.

- MedWell USA, LLC, currently operating and rapidly growing subsidiary, focused on:



(1) Distribution of GLP-1 and Peptides based products, manufactured by 503B facilities (2) Soon to be launching TeleMD, LLC - 24/7 telehealth platform.

Based on trailing revenues of $14 million in 2025, the consolidated Company is projected to generate annual revenues, exceeding $25 million in 2026 (assuming adequate funding and successful closing), and conservative EBITDA margins of at least 20%.

All parties have begun the due diligence process with the goal of closing the transactions within 60 days.



Market Size: The Global Regenerative Medicine Market, a core component of the regenerative wellness ecosystem, was valued at approximately USD 35.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach over USD 169 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of roughly 16% to 23%. The broader global wellness economy, which includes elements of regenerative health, reached a record USD 6.3 trillion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 9.8 trillion by 2029.

Projections: Market is anticipated to reach between USD 90 billion and USD 555 billion by 2032-2034, driven by advancements in stem cell therapies, gene editing, and tissue engineering. The industry is experiencing a robust CAGR, with estimates generally falling between 16% and 31%. Market Drivers: North America is the leading market, accounting for over 58% of the global market share in 2024, supported by high healthcare spending and advanced biotech infrastructure. The U.S. market is projected to surpass USD 80 billion by 2033. Stem Cell and Gene Therapy: These subsegments are witnessing the fastest growth due to increased investment and regulatory approvals for treating genetic and degenerative disorders.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of MedWell Ai, comments:

“I am pleased to announce this consolidation to create a world-class state-of-the-art regenerative wellness company. By owning and aligning distribution, laboratories, biologics, and retail care models, MedWell Ai will create a complete wellness eco-system, designed to reduce supply chain inefficiencies, strengthen quality control, improve reliability, and enable disciplined national expansion through a scalable operating strategy. With the proposed consolidation, the Company intends to announce shortly, bringing a seasoned and talented management team to operate all three verticals. In addition, the Company is entertaining other additional strategic acquisitions it will be targeting in the coming months, as part of our quest to make MedWell Ai the #1 Regenerative Wellness & Medical Platform in the World".

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

InvestorWire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...