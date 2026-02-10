Amatrium Launches Multilingual Interface And Advanced LLM Selector For Amatriumgpt

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Amatrium today announced two major enhancements to AmatriumGPT that expand global accessibility and give teams greater control over AI performance. These updates reinforce Amatrium's commitment to delivering a secure, enterprise-ready Company GPT built for real-world business use. The combination of multiple LLMs, various interface languages, and unlimited seats is a truly powerful offering.

AmatriumGPT Multilingual Interface in Nine Languages

AmatriumGPT now offers a fully localized user experience across nine languages-English, Japanese, Chinese, German, Dutch, Spanish, French, Portuguese (Brazil), and Arabic-enabling teams worldwide to collaborate more effectively.

From sign-in through daily workflows, teams can now work in their preferred language, reducing friction, onboarding time, and operational risk while improving accuracy and adoption across regions.

More Control with the Advanced LLM Selector

AmatriumGPT now includes an LLM Selector, allowing users to choose which large language model powers their responses-optimizing for performance, cost, task type, or internal preference.

Currently available models include:

. OpenAI GPT-5.1 - Balanced performance for most reasoning and analysis tasks

. OpenAI GPT-5.2 - The most capable GPT model for complex reasoning and specialized tasks

. Google Gemini 2.5 Flash - Ultra-fast responses and high-volume processing

. Google Gemini 2.5 Pro - Advanced reasoning with a large context window for complex tasks

. Claude Sonnet 4.5 - Strong performance in coding, writing, and analysis. Capable of interpreting technical documentation, including electrical and PCB drawings.

Every response in AmatriumGPT clearly indicates which model generated it. Users can choose from leading OpenAI, Google, and Claude models to optimize for speed, reasoning depth, or task-specific needs. Model availability may change as Amatrium continues to evaluate and integrate leading AI technologies.

What These Updates Mean for AmatriumGPT Users

Together, the Multilingual Interface and LLM Selector deliver:

. A more inclusive user experience for global teams

. Greater accuracy and efficiency through model choice

. Increased transparency and confidence in AI outputs

. A future-ready platform designed to adopt emerging LLMs with minimal friction.

Both features are now live for all AmatriumGPT users.

What's Next

Building on existing secure data-sync capabilities, additional secure ways to connect and synchronize data with AmatriumGPT are coming soon.

About AmatriumGPT

AmatriumGPT is a secure, enterprise-ready, multilingual Company GPT designed to work with trusted organizational data, workflows, and teams. With unlimited seats, AmatriumGPT enables AI adoption at scale while reducing friction in workflow and budget. The platform helps organizations turn internal knowledge into immediate, actionable insights so employees can get more done with fewer resources.