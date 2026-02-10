SIDU Stock Gained 5% In Pre-Market Today What Is The Deal With Simera Sense About?

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) gained 5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company announced a memorandum of understanding with Simera Sense to develop next-generation hyperspectral imaging technology for Earth observation satellites.

The partnership will integrate Simera Sense's imaging capabilities with Sidus' FeatherEdge hardware and Cielo AI software to enable data processing directly in orbit. This approach is expected to reduce reliance on ground systems and improve mission efficiency for government and commercial users, the company said.

“Partnering with Simera Sense allows us to advance hyperspectral mission capabilities by supporting intelligent processing adjacent to the data source,” said Jim Larson, Senior Vice President, AI Strategic Initiatives at Sidus Space.

Read updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.