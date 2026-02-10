403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Criticizes Super Bowl Halftime Show
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the Super Bowl LX halftime performance by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, branding it one of the worst shows in the event’s history.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, performed an entirely Spanish-language set before a crowd of 70,000 spectators, accompanied by numerous Hispanic dancers. He was joined on stage by fellow Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin and by Lady Gaga, who was the only performer to sing in English. The show ended with a display of flags from Latin American and Caribbean countries, while Bad Bunny held up a football bearing the message “Together we are America.”
Trump, who has been facing strong criticism from left-wing celebrities and activists over his policies targeting illegal immigration, reacted later in the day on his Truth Social platform, calling the halftime show “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!”
“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence… This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country,” he wrote.
The president also questioned Bad Bunny’s rapping ability, stating that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” and described the dancing as “disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”
Previously, the Trump administration supported an alternative All-American Halftime Show organized by the conservative group Turning Point USA in memory of its founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last year. That event featured performances by Kid Rock and country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, along with extensive pyrotechnics.
Bad Bunny’s halftime show reportedly drew a record-breaking 142.3 million viewers, while Turning Point USA’s rival event attracted 5.7 million viewers via livestream.
On the field, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29–13, securing their second Super Bowl championship.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, performed an entirely Spanish-language set before a crowd of 70,000 spectators, accompanied by numerous Hispanic dancers. He was joined on stage by fellow Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin and by Lady Gaga, who was the only performer to sing in English. The show ended with a display of flags from Latin American and Caribbean countries, while Bad Bunny held up a football bearing the message “Together we are America.”
Trump, who has been facing strong criticism from left-wing celebrities and activists over his policies targeting illegal immigration, reacted later in the day on his Truth Social platform, calling the halftime show “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!”
“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence… This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country,” he wrote.
The president also questioned Bad Bunny’s rapping ability, stating that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” and described the dancing as “disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”
Previously, the Trump administration supported an alternative All-American Halftime Show organized by the conservative group Turning Point USA in memory of its founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last year. That event featured performances by Kid Rock and country singers Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, along with extensive pyrotechnics.
Bad Bunny’s halftime show reportedly drew a record-breaking 142.3 million viewers, while Turning Point USA’s rival event attracted 5.7 million viewers via livestream.
On the field, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29–13, securing their second Super Bowl championship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment