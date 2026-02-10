Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abel Gwaindepi

Abel Gwaindepi


2026-02-10 10:07:14
MENAFN
  • Senior Researcher, Danish Institute for International Studies
Dr Abel Gwaindepi, a senior researcher (Danish Institute of International Studies) and lecturer (Copenhagen University), holds a PhD in Economic History from Stellenbosch University and an MA in Development Economics from Rhodes University. His research focuses on taxation, economic history, and the political economy of development in the Global South.

Experience
  • –present Senior Researcher, Danish Institute for International Studies
Education
  • Stellebosch University, Economics

The Conversation

The Conversation

