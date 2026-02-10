Dr Abel Gwaindepi, a senior researcher (Danish Institute of International Studies) and lecturer (Copenhagen University), holds a PhD in Economic History from Stellenbosch University and an MA in Development Economics from Rhodes University. His research focuses on taxation, economic history, and the political economy of development in the Global South.

