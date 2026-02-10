About 20 Jordanian Industrial Establishments Received Sustainability Training-RJF

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) – Jordan River Foundation (RJF), in cooperation with Nexus, a sustainability solutions company, implemented a specialized training program on decent work and sustainability empowerment for a number of Jordanian industrial establishments.According to a JRF statement issued on Tuesday, the program is part of the project: "Enhanced Self-Reliance for Syrian Refugees and Host Communities," funded by the European Regional Development and Protection Programme for Jordan and Lebanon (RDPP III).This project aims to support the industrial sector and promote "fair, safe, and sustainable" work environments, which would enable establishments to implement decent work standards.The process would then help link beneficiary businesses to sustainability concepts, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 8, which focuses on decent work and economic growth.On its design, the training program was based on several consultative dialogues that reflected needs and aspirations of the participating industrial establishments, aimed to empower them to adopt decent work practices in a "practical and sustainable" manner.The JRF announced approximately 20 industrial entities participated in the training sessions, the majority of which are in the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical sectors.The program focused on empowering workers with practical skills and applications related to the environmental sustainability framework, while also underscoring social diversity management and equal opportunities as "key enablers" for promoting decent working conditions within establishments.The training activities also addressed ways to integrate these concepts into factory policies and operational procedures, which would enhance compliance with national legislation and international standards.As for its scope, the program's implementation is part of the JRF's ongoing efforts to build effective partnerships with specialized entities and strengthen its role as a "leading" national institution in supporting the private sector and developing sustainable work environments in Jordan.This effort contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level and supporting self-reliance for both host communities and refugees.