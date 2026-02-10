Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Canon's Sustainability Efforts Recognized With Top 1% Platinum Rating From Global Sustainability Ratings Organization Ecovadis For Second Consecutive Year


2026-02-10 10:03:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, NY, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently announced that the company has been awarded the Platinum rating for the second consecutive year for its sustainability efforts by France-based global sustainability ratings organization EcoVadis. The award places Canon within the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally.

EcoVadis assesses over 150,000 companies spanning 185 countries and 250 industries according to various criteria across the four themes of“Environment”,“Labor & Human Rights”,“Ethics” and“Sustainable Procurement.” As worldwide interest in corporate sustainability efforts increases, companies around the world now take into consideration the EcoVadis rating of potential clients and partners.

To read the full Canon Inc. press release, please visit here.

Attachment

  • The EcoVadis Platinum-rating accolade
CONTACT: Alexandra Schoemmell Canon U.S.A., Inc....

MENAFN10022026004107003653ID1110721716



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search