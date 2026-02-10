Canon's Sustainability Efforts Recognized With Top 1% Platinum Rating From Global Sustainability Ratings Organization Ecovadis For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, NY, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently announced that the company has been awarded the Platinum rating for the second consecutive year for its sustainability efforts by France-based global sustainability ratings organization EcoVadis. The award places Canon within the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis globally.

EcoVadis assesses over 150,000 companies spanning 185 countries and 250 industries according to various criteria across the four themes of“Environment”,“Labor & Human Rights”,“Ethics” and“Sustainable Procurement.” As worldwide interest in corporate sustainability efforts increases, companies around the world now take into consideration the EcoVadis rating of potential clients and partners.

To read the full Canon Inc. press release, please visit here.

The EcoVadis Platinum-rating accolade

