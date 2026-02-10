Canon's Sustainability Efforts Recognized With Top 1% Platinum Rating From Global Sustainability Ratings Organization Ecovadis For Second Consecutive Year
EcoVadis assesses over 150,000 companies spanning 185 countries and 250 industries according to various criteria across the four themes of“Environment”,“Labor & Human Rights”,“Ethics” and“Sustainable Procurement.” As worldwide interest in corporate sustainability efforts increases, companies around the world now take into consideration the EcoVadis rating of potential clients and partners.
To read the full Canon Inc. press release, please visit here.
