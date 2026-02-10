Optimism: Just 3% Of Marketers Believe AI Is Harming The Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- One year after AI became mainstream in marketing, a new CoSchedule report reveals overwhelming confidence in its impact. Just 3% of marketers believe AI is harming the industry, and only 1% think its influence will peak and decline in 2026.

Instead, marketers largely view AI as a positive shift. When asked what their current sentiment toward AI was, 31% said“AI has made me better at my job,” and 34% indicated“AI helps, but it doesn't replace strategy.”

The data comes from CoSchedule's new research report, After the AI Shift: What Marketers Are Prioritizing In 2026, based on a survey of 900 marketing professionals across industries. The report explores how AI adoption is reshaping marketing performance, channel effectiveness, and team priorities heading into 2026.

Beyond measuring marketers' sentiments toward AI, the report reveals where marketing performance is holding steady, where it's declining, and how teams are adjusting strategies to stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry.

