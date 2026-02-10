Governata Appoints Veteran Tech Builder Mohamed Hamedi As CTO

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Serial entrepreneur joins the Saudi data governance platform following its $4M seed round

Mohamed Hamedi, Chief Technology Officer at Governata

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – February 2026: Governata, Saudi Arabia's first enterprise data governance by data management platform, today announced the appointment of serial entrepreneur Mohamed Hamedi as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), further strengthening its leadership team as it scales AI-ready data infrastructure across the Kingdom and the wider region.

The appointment follows Governata's recent $4 million seed funding round from a robust consortium of regional and international investors, including Joa Capital, abtal, Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, Sadu Capital, Plus VC, Hyperscope Ventures, A-Typical Ventures, and Plug and Play. It also marks a key milestone as the company accelerates development of its enterprise-grade data governance and decision-making platform, built to support an evolving regulatory, operational and AI-driven environment in line with Saudi Arabia's national data frameworks.

Hamedi brings more than 30 years of global technology leadership experience spanning Silicon Valley, Europe, and the Middle East. A seasoned operator and founder, he has built, scaled, and exited multiple technology companies across enterprise software, cloud platforms, fintech, and networking infrastructure. His leadership experience includes senior technology roles at some of the region's most prominent scale-ups, as well as founding several high-growth ventures including Grubtech – one of the region's fastest-growing enterprise food-tech platforms. Currently he is also the CTO of Mrsool, the Riyadh-based on-demand delivery unicorn-in-the-making backed by Saudi Technology Ventures. In addition to his operational roles, he has also previously served as Associate Director at Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), one of the region's largest venture capital firms.

At Governata, Hamedi will lead the company's technology vision, platform architecture, and product innovation, with a focus on scaling a robust, secure, and AI-ready data governance by data management infrastructure aligned with Saudi Arabia's NDMO, PDPL, and Vision 2030 priorities.

“Governata is addressing one of the most critical challenges facing organizations today: turning complex, regulated data into a strategic asset,” said Mohamed Hamedi, CTO of Governata.“The opportunity to build a category-defining data governance platform from Saudi Arabia, with global ambition and local depth, is incredibly compelling. I'm excited to help shape the technology foundation that will power this vision.”

Djamel Mohand, CEO of Governata, added:“Mohamed's track record speaks for itself. He has built and exited companies at the highest level, scaled complex platforms, and understands both global best practices and regional realities. His arrival marks a decisive step in Governata's journey to become the reference data governance platform in the Kingdom and beyond.”

With fresh capital and an expanded executive team, Governata is entering its next phase of growth, accelerating product development, enterprise deployments, and strategic partnerships across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

About Governata:

Launched in 2025, Governata is Saudi Arabia's first enterprise data-management platform that provides Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven solutions in data governance and decision-making for both the public and private sectors.

It is the first and only Saudi-made Arabic solution that allows local entities to comply with the government's data regulations, as it is built to align with the requirements of the National Data Management Office (NDMO), National Data Index (NDI) and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) by The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA). It also enables firms to monitor compliance as well as protect and classify data, thereby seamlessly streamlining the construction of a solid data foundation within the complex data governance landscape and preparing organisations for appropriate Generative AI adoption.

The platform also has global aspirations and has plans to release new products on top of its foundational data governance software, including a unified AI-driven enterprise decision-making platform for the MENA region.