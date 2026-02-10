Kochava Launches Atlas Performancetm: The Industry's First Supply Performance System For Premium Publishers And Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uniting publishers and advertisers, Atlas Performance leverages Kochava's measurement expertise to drive results for advertisers by arming premium publishers and platforms with better tools

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOCHAVA SUMMIT -- Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel outcomes, today announced Atlas Performance by Kochava, the industry's first true Supply Performance System (SPS) designed for premium publishers and platforms. Now enhanced by StationOneTM, the company's integrative AI workspace, Atlas Performance redefines supply-side optimization, empowering partners to deliver, optimize, and transparently report on the outcomes advertisers demand, all while maintaining privacy and data integrity.

“Our mission with Atlas Performance by Kochava is to empower publishers and platforms with unprecedented clarity, simplicity, and control in driving advertiser results,” said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava.“The addition of StationOne's integrative AI Hub takes this even further, enabling data-driven decision-making and surfacing Atlas Performance tools into the AI models used by premium publishers. We are providing a privacy-centric approach to unifying publishers' workflows and optimizing them to serve advertisers better.”

Plug & Play-Not Rip & Replace

Atlas Performance directly integrates with existing ad servers, SSPs, or DSPs-eliminating the need for disruptive rip-and-replace migrations. Publishers and platforms can unify measurement, optimization, and reporting of downstream KPIs (“outcomes”) effortlessly, accelerating value without operational disruption.

Speak the Outcomes Language of Media Buyers

Atlas Performance bridges the gap between supply platforms and advertisers by focusing on the results that matter to both performance and brand teams. From driving website conversions, purchases, app engagement, and subscriptions to supporting unique reach, incremental lift, brand lift, and brand awareness, Atlas Performance enables sellers to deliver on a full spectrum of buyer outcomes using third-party outcomes verification by Kochava.

Compete and Win: Proof in Performance

Leveraging Atlas Performance, a leading CTV OEM (200M+ smart TVs globally) enabled a top FAST app (30M+ monthly active users) to achieve a 58% lift in campaign conversion rate for first-time app launches. The successful growth campaign targeted over 1.2M likely-to-convert households, demonstrating the measurable, data-driven impact Atlas Performance delivers for both publishers and advertisers.

Atlas Performance by Kochava includes:



Seamless, privacy-safe first-party data ingestion and machine learning to maximize conversions

Insights and data-driven optimization recommendations for continual improvement

Audience intelligence to suppress converted users and prioritize those likely to convert

Independent outcomes and incrementality measurement to tangibly prove campaign impact

Unified, outcome-focused reporting tailored for both performance and brand objectives Data-powered results to strengthen advertiser partnerships and drive increased spend



“StationOne represents our bold vision for the future of advertising technology,” continued Manning.“By embedding integrative AI directly into Atlas Performance, we're giving publishers and platforms the collaborative intelligence they need to optimize outcomes quickly and confidently. StationOne enables teams to unify data, automate insights, and activate strategies in real time while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security. This is the next leap forward for performance measurement and media efficiency.”

With Atlas Performance, publishers and platforms have the tools to thrive in today's results-based media landscape, delivering transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness that modern advertisers demand.

About Kochava

Kochava is the premier provider of real-time data solutions powering outcomes across every marketing channel. Our offerings support the world's most performance-focused brands and platforms in achieving measurable growth. Through multi-touch attribution, modern marketing mix modeling, end-to-end campaign management, and AI-driven workflows, all backed by our acclaimed customer success team, Kochava helps clients verify results, predict what's next, and take informed action.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to measure what matters and action strategies for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit . Follow Kochava on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.



