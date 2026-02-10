Identy.Io Announces Strategic Expansion In Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Identy ( ), a global biometric authentication technology company specializing in secure, mobile-first identity verification, announced today its expansion plans for Africa. This expansion will enhance Identy's service offerings in key markets on the continent, including Kenya and Nigeria. To facilitate this growth, the company has appointed a regional leadership team to engage with key stakeholders across government, financial services, telecommunications, and other regulated sectors. Additionally, Matus Kapusta has been appointed as the Product Director for Identy's Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) product portfolios.

As governments across Africa implement national digital identity systems to improve service delivery, promote financial inclusion, and develop digital public infrastructure, the need for effective identity solutions becomes increasingly urgent. The World Bank's ID4D data indicates that approximately 80% of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa possess basic identification. However, there are significant disparities between countries, with many having coverage below 70%. These gaps hinder access to essential services and economic opportunities. Countries like Kenya and Nigeria are making significant investments in public digital infrastructure by integrating identity systems with public services, financial access, and mobile connectivity as part of their broader economic development agendas.

“Identy is committed to being the leading long-term partner in digital public and private infrastructure for our African clients. We are transforming the traditional industry model, which often relies on expensive and inflexible digital infrastructure. Instead, Identy adopts a software-first approach, minimizing reliance on specialized biometric hardware. Our technology supports biometric capture using standard smartphones, processes identity documents, issues digital identities to individuals lacking formal identification, and facilitates large-scale biometric verification and deduplication. This innovative yet simplified approach allows our clients to reach underserved communities by providing individuals with multimodal access to secure their digital identities and explore new economic opportunities,” stated Antony Vendhan, Co-founder of Identy.

Identy is currently focusing its expansion in Africa on Kenya and Nigeria, with plans to expand into additional African markets as part of a phased regional growth strategy. The company's regional leadership team will collaborate with clients across the public and private sectors to support responsible, scalable identity implementations aligned with national digital transformation priorities.

As part of Identy's industry validation strategy, the company's ABIS system has completed MOSIP's partner compliance process and is listed on the MOSIP Marketplace. This platform offers compliant technologies that governments and ecosystem partners can evaluate for MOSIP-aligned deployments. MOSIP helps governments conceive, develop, implement, and own foundational digital ID systems tailored to their unique needs.

To further support its regional expansion, Identy has made several key leadership appointments:

Dr. Olajide Olasiyan-Ola, Regional Head for West Africa: With over 20 years of experience in biometric identity and digital infrastructure, Dr. Olasiyan-Ola has held senior leadership roles in various identity initiatives, including Nigeria's Bank Verification Number program. He holds a PhD in Leadership, an MBA with Distinction from Keller Graduate School, and a BSc in Information Technology.

Edwin Mutisya, Senior Sales Manager: Based in Kenya, Edwin has extensive experience working with banks and telecom operators to implement secure identity solutions. He has a deep understanding of Africa's regulatory environments and specializes in translating advanced technologies into cost-effective deployments.

Matus Kapusta, Product Director: With over 16 years in biometric innovation, Matus will lead Identy's ABIS product portfolio, focusing on the strategic development and delivery of biometric solutions at scale. Known for his technical expertise, Matus is recognized for delivering biometric solutions on a national scale and will be instrumental in shaping the future of digital identity at Identy.

