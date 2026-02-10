Wiremo Launches Gtrack API Access: Empowering Agencies And Developers With Programmatic Local SEO Data

MENAFN - GetNews)



Wilmington, DE, United States - February 10, 2026 - Wiremo, the leading provider of local SEO solutions, today announced the launch of API access for its flagship product, GTrack Local Rank Checker.

This powerful new feature enables Business and Pro plan customers to programmatically access their Google Maps ranking data, automate workflows, and build custom integrations with their existing tools and platforms.

The GTrack API represents a significant advancement for digital marketing agencies, multi-location businesses, and SEO professionals who need to scale their local SEO operations and deliver data-driven insights to clients more efficiently.

Unlocking the Power of Local SEO Automation

GTrack has established itself as the industry's most accurate Local Rank Checker for Google Maps, helping thousands of businesses track their local search performance across multiple locations. With the new API access, customers can now:



Automate data retrieval for scan results, tracked businesses, and analytics without manual exports

Build custom dashboards that integrate GTrack data into existing reporting systems

Connect with AI tools using the innovative MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration for conversational insights Create scans programmatically (available as a premium add-on) to trigger ranking checks from external applications



"We built the API because our customers told us they needed more flexibility," said Adrian Crismaru, CEO and Founder of Wiremo. "Agencies managing dozens of clients were manually exporting data and copying it into reports. Developers wanted to integrate our ranking data into their own dashboards. Now they can do all of that automatically."

Two Integration Methods for Maximum Flexibility

The GTrack API offers two distinct ways to access data:

: Traditional API endpoints with comprehensive documentation and code examples in multiple programming languages including cURL, Python, Node, PHP, and React. The API supports both read operations (fetching scan results and business data) and optional write operations (creating new scans programmatically).: A browser-based access method that enables direct integration with AI assistants like Claude. This allows users to ask questions about their rankings, analyze trends, and receive insights conversationally.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Controls

Every API key includes built-in security features designed for professional use:



Optional IP address restrictions for enhanced access control

Granular permission scopes separating read and write access

Fair usage rate limits with real-time tracking via response headers Secure key generation with one-time display to prevent unauthorized access

Write access for programmatic scan creation is available as a paid add-on. Customers interested in this feature can contact Wiremo's support team via live chat.

Availability and Pricing

API access is available immediately to all GTrack Business and Pro plan customers at no additional cost (read access included). Business plans start at $59.99/month, and Pro plans start at $99.99/month. Write access for automated scan creation is available as a premium add-on.

Comprehensive API documentation, including step-by-step tutorials and code examples, is available at .

About Wiremo

Wiremo is a leading provider of local SEO and review management solutions, serving businesses, agencies, and enterprises worldwide. The company's flagship products include GTrack (Google Maps rank tracking), GoRate (Google review management), and a comprehensive eCommerce review platform. Wiremo's mission is to help businesses improve their online visibility, manage their reputation, and grow through data-driven insights.

For more information about GTrack's Local Rank Checker and API capabilities, visit or .