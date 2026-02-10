Data Centre Magazine Publishes 2026 Leadership Report On The Future Of Digital Infrastructure

London, UK – 10 February 2026 – Data Centre Magazine, part of BizClik, has released its highly anticipated Top 100 Data Centre Leaders 2026 ranking.

The annual list recognises the individuals driving real-world impact through mission-critical infrastructure innovation, from architecting hyperscale facilities to pioneering sustainable cooling technologies and edge computing deployment.

This year's ranking highlights leaders who are shaping how data centres are designed, powered and operated across industries including cloud services, telecommunications, financial services, enterprise technology and colocation.

From C-suite executives embedding AI-driven infrastructure management into core operations to innovators pushing the boundaries of liquid cooling, renewable energy integration and energy efficiency optimisation, the Top 100 celebrates those defining the future of the global data centre industry.

Sergio M Loureiro Named #1 in the Top 100 Data Centre Leaders 2026

As Vice President of Global Datacenters Operations at AWS, Sergio leads one of the world's largest and most sophisticated digital infrastructure portfolios.

Overseeing 24/7 performance across a global hyperscale network, he drives operational excellence, sustainability and innovation at unmatched scale.

Since joining AWS in 2024, he has accelerated capacity growth while embedding a people-first culture grounded in safety and continuous improvement.

A Word from Leadership

"The data centre sector is undergoing tremendous structural change. Leaders featured in this year's Top 100 list are responding to escalating capacity requirements, advances in liquid cooling and immersion technologies and the integration of renewable energy into critical infrastructure. They are shaping an industry that must balance growth with grid constraints, latency requirements and decarbonisation commitments." – Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Data Centre Magazine

What the Top 100 Data Centre Leaders Ranking Covers

The Top 100 Data Centre Leaders 2026 recognises achievement and excellence across multiple aspects of leadership:



Seniority & Strategic Responsibility: This criterion assesses the individual's level of seniority and their direct responsibility for data centre strategy and execution.



Organisational Scale & Market Impact: This category evaluates the scale, reach, and competitive strength of the organisation's data centre footprint, alongside the leader's role in shaping it.



Industry Influence & Innovation: This criterion considers the individual's influence beyond their own organisation and their role in shaping the wider ecosystem.



Governance, Responsibility & Professional Recognition: A lighter weighting is applied to factors that reflect professional credibility and long-term stewardship.

Eligibility: The list focuses on senior leaders operating at scale.



